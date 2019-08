The Elysée Palace confirmed that the French president will host a lunch for Britain's new Prime Minister in Paris on Thursday, ahead of the G7 summit of world leaders in Biarritz.

The meeting will be the first between the two since Johnson took office on July 24th and will also mark the end of the holiday season for Macron, who has been at the French presidential holiday home in Brégançon on the French Riviera for the past few weeks.



Boris Johnson is also expected to travel to Berlin ahead of the G7 summit. Photo: AFP

Officials confirmed that Macron will meet Vladimir Putin at Brégançon before travelling back to Paris for lunch with the British leader.

He will then head to Biarritz where the G7 summit begins on Saturday.

"It is a question of raising the issue of Brexit, in compliance with the European principles agreed between the 27, but also the bilateral relationship and all international issues that involve our two countries and require close cooperation (such as G7, Iran, Syria...)," the Elysée spokesman said.

Johnson is also expected to travel to Berlin before the summit to meet with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and a meeting was expected "very soon" according to the German leader's office.

"The chancellor and the new Prime Minister Boris Johnson have already spoken once on the telephone. But getting round a table together to discuss Brexit and other European issues... is of course useful," the spokesman said.

The Johnson government says it is determined to take Britain out of the European Union by October 31st whether or not it can renegotiate an exit deal with the EU.

Brussels has repeatedly rejected any idea of reopening the accord negotiated with Johnson's predecessor, Theresa May.