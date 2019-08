1,400

By 2020, Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo plans on having 1,400 kilometers of bicycle lanes across the city, twice as more as in 2015. One of the longest construction work on the 3 kilometers-long rue de Rivoli started back in 2017 and should end by September 2019.

454

This is the number of town hall-led construction sites at the moment. Seven major Paris' squares are in the process of being pedestrianised, including Place de la Madeleine and Place du Panthéon. While Parisians complain about the mayhem, Deputy Mayor Christophe Najdovski gladly takes on the critics. ''21st century Paris will not look like the 20th century: it will not be marked by the all-pervasiveness of cars," he said.

15

In average, a car goes up to 15 km/h in Paris, only three times quicker than the average pedestrian.

12 On twelve days each year, arrondissements 1,2,3 and 4 (the ones in the centre of the city) are pedestrianised as part of the operation ''Paris respire'' - Paris breathes. Every first Sunday of the month, cars and any types of motorised vehicle are banned in these areas, as well as on the Champs-Elysées. READ ALSO IN PICTURES: How seven famous Paris landmarks will look by the end of this year

Parisians enjoying a day without cars on the Champs-Elysées. Photo: AFP.

350

This is the average number of €35 fines given to motorcyclists per day in 2019 for driving on bicycles lanes. If the numbers sound high - they nearly quadrupled this year - it is because of new automatic cameras. Since October 2018, 20 officers use 900 cameras to spot scooters and motorbikes driving on bike and bus lanes.

68

By 2025, 68 new metro stations and four new lines should spring up in the outskirts of the capital. One of the aims of the Grand Paris Express project is to reduce the number of people driving their cars in or out of Paris from the suburbs to get to work.

14

About 14 percent of residential parking spaces were removed between 2012 and 2019. These spaces were turned into 27,000 extra parking spots for bikes and motorbikes. Parisian households are less and less relying on cars, so this tendency should not be going downwards anytime soon.

2,500

According to a 2016 study by the Agence Santé Publique - Public Health Agency - about 2,500 Parisians die of causes related to air pollution every year. On a national level, this toll rises up to 48,000.

