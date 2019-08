Anyone with a French mobile or landline will have noticed a high number of calls from cold-callers, salespeople and even scammers.

The calls all appear to come from a French area code, but in fact many originate in call centres abroad.

The communications agency L'autorité de régulation des communications électroniques et des postes (Arcep) has therefore agreed a new set of measures that it hopes will spare consumers the annoyance of dealing with nuisance calls.

The new measures, which came into effect on August 1st, include banning any foreign operators from using a French area code.

Automated switchboards are similarly banned from using a mobile number as a caller ID.

Arcep is also working on creating a new category of 'authenticated numbers' which customers can opt out of if they wish.