The 30-year-old British man is in a critical condition in hospital after falling 3.5m off the balcony in Le Cannet, Cannes, over the weekend.

His partner, a 28-year-old Canadian woman, suffered only minor injuries, according to local paper Nice Matin.

The pair fell at around 12.30am on Saturday, after they were seen by locals having sex on the balcony.

The man was taken to Pasteur 2 hospital in Nice, where he remains in a critical condition.