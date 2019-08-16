Woman lost at sea after attempting to cross from France to Britain

<p>If confirmed, the woman's death would be the first casualty in what is one of the world's busiest shipping lanes.</p><p>Lisa Doyle, director of advocacy at Britain's Refugee Council, called for "more safe and regular routes of travel" for migrants, warning that the trip through heavy marine traffic was "treacherous".</p><p>"This border kills, silently," said Calais Migrant Solidarity, a French non-governmental organisation, protesting against border enforcement policies it says are becoming "more and more violent".</p><p>British rescuers launched a search last Friday after reports that three people with life jackets had fallen into the sea from a boat carrying migrants across the Channel.</p><p>Two of the missing migrants were found but a woman remained unaccounted for. The search, which also involved Belgian and French coastguards, was suspended on Saturday.</p><p>The UK Home Office interior ministry on Monday said a "thorough and extensive" air and sea search had been carried out and it would pursue an investigation into the incident.</p><p>"Crossing the Channel in a small boat is a huge risk. The criminal gangs who perpetuate this are ruthless and do not care about loss of life," the ministry said in a statement.</p><p>Dozens of migrants have made the crossing in recent days.</p><p>Two were intercepted by British border guards last week crossing the 33km waterway in a kayak.</p><p>French authorities also last week rescued 11 migrants attempting the crossing after their boat capsized.</p>