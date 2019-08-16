French ministers provoke storm after being pictured at bullfight

<p>Agriculture Minister Didier Guillaume and Local Government Minister Jacqueline Gourault were pictured at the bullfight in Bayonne, south west France, on Wednesday.</p><p>The pair were at the event along with the Mayor of Bayonne, according to a picture posted on Twitter of the "grotesque" event by a journalist for the French regional paper Sud-Ouest.</p><div><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p dir="ltr" lang="fr">Les ministres <a href="https://twitter.com/j_gourault?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@j_gourault</a> et <a href="https://twitter.com/dguillaume26?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@dguillaume26</a> avec <a href="https://twitter.com/JreneEtchegaray?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@JreneEtchegaray</a> aux arènes de <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Bayonne?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Bayonne</a> pour la corrida goyesque <a href="https://t.co/HL0LT4MoLr">pic.twitter.com/HL0LT4MoLr</a></p>— Pierre Sabathié (@PSabathie) <a href="https://twitter.com/PSabathie/status/1161684927445983232?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">August 14, 2019</a></blockquote></div><p> </p><p>Their attendance has attracted a flood of criticism, particularly for Didier Guillaume who as agriculture minister also has responsibility for animal welfare.</p><p>Animal rights group the Bardot Foundation, set up by French actress Brigitte Bardot, said there was "no limits to the degeneracy" of the ministers, adding that the spectacle was "barbaric".</p><p>Animal welfare groups 30 millions d'amis, L214 et One Voice have also spoken out against the move.</p>