French Expression of the Day: Bon chic bon genre

<p><strong>Why do I need to know bon chic bon genre?</strong></p><p>This expression is widely used in France to describe a particular type of clothing or some people's attitude.</p><p><strong>What does it mean?</strong></p><p><i>Bon chic bon genre</i>, which can also be shortened to <i>BCBG</i>, is the French version of posh, preppie or Sloaney - ''Good style, good class''.</p><p>While <i>chic</i> can be quite of a compliment on its own, the expression <i>bon chic bon genre</i> tends to be used to describe and stereotype people from the bourgeoisie who try too hard to maintain a certain image of their life and themselves. While this is not an insult, this is also rarely used as a compliment, so beware.</p><p>For a French to describe someone as <i>BCBG</i>, they would most certainly have to wear at least one of these items on a day-to-day basis: a pearl necklace, an emblematic silk scarf from the high-end fashion brand Hermes or a three-piece suit.</p><p>Here is an example of how you could use this expression: <i>Je ne vais pas acheter cette robe, elle fait trop bon chic bon genre! </i>- I'm not going to buy this dress, it is way too posh!</p><p>In the collective imagination, it is also common to associate the expression with hyphenated first names such as Charles-Henri or Marie-Francoise and more generally to traditional Catholic culture and strict education.</p><p><strong>BCBG in French popular culture</strong></p><p>In the 1990s, French humor trio <i>Les Inconnus</i> even recorded a song entitled ''Rap BCBG'' or ''Auteuil, Neuilly, Passy'', which are regarded as a triangle of posh Parisian neighborhoods where the BCBG tend to congregate, to mock people living in these areas and their supposedly complicated life.</p><div><amp-youtube data-videoid='L1N3WXZ_1LM' layout='responsive' width='480' height='270'></amp-youtube><div>This single was one of the biggest hits of the year 1991 and remains to this day a reference in French humor, so don't be surprised if you ever hear a local jokingly hum the song.</div><div><strong>For more French phrases, check out our <a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/tag/word">word of the day </a>section.</strong></div></div>