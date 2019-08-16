British TV presenter tells of Brexit woes for him and his French wife

Ed Petrie, comedian and popular presenter of children's TV shows including All Over the Workplace and The Dog Ate my Homework, is married to a French woman and they have two children.

He has opened up on Twitter about the "anxiety and sadness" he and his family have been feeling, as well as the practical difficulties such as obtaining British citizenship for his wife and his own attempts to gain French citizenship.

Like many people with inter-European love stories, the couple met through the Erasmus university exchange programme (according to the organisers, one in four Erasmus students meet a long-term partner on the exchange) and decided to make their home in the UK.

His Twitter thread has received hundreds of supportive comments as people shared their own Brexit woes online.

1/ Now, before you go any further, I’m fully aware this is pretty low level stuff compared to a lot of other people. But this has brought us a lot of anxiety and sadness over last 3 years none the less... — Ed Petrie (@edpetrie) August 14, 2019

2/ First a bit of scene setting. I’m 100% British, and was useless at French at school (like most lazy English speakers). But if you’d asked me, I guess I liked the idea of the EU, grew up thinking it was our future, had some nice holidays in Spain and France when I was a kid... — Ed Petrie (@edpetrie) August 14, 2019

3/ When I left school I thought “Ha ha! Now I’ll NEVER have to learn French again!” Fast forward 10 years - I meet the love of my life drunk in a bowling alley. She’s French. Well played The Universe, well played... — Ed Petrie (@edpetrie) August 14, 2019

4/ She was living in the UK because she came to study here on the EU funded Erasmus scheme, so the EU is the reason we met. Thanks 🇪🇺! She liked the place and decided to stay. She’s worked here continuously since 2003. She’s super well educated and qualified in a specialist field — Ed Petrie (@edpetrie) August 14, 2019

5/ (Diversion - This is a win/win for the UK. They didn’t fund her education etc, but collect taxes from her now as an adult. That’s why the British Government used to understand that immigration makes economic sense, in case you didn’t know.) Anyway... — Ed Petrie (@edpetrie) August 14, 2019

6/ Up till 2016 our different backgrounds didn’t seem an issue. Her family are from northern France, so visiting on the Eurostar felt no different to catching a train to Sheffield. Her sister (cancer specialist) and brother (maths teacher) moved here too, so that was nice — Ed Petrie (@edpetrie) August 14, 2019

7/ We had 2 kids. I’m a bit of a fusspot and made sure they got dual nationality straight away. My wife thought I was being a bit over dramatic since we were all EU citizens and had the same rights wherever we chose to live in the EU. Then the referendum happened... — Ed Petrie (@edpetrie) August 14, 2019

8/ My wife cried a lot for 2 days. She loved our tolerant country and felt that over half the population now wanted her gone. Came as a big shock to her. After a few months EU citizens’ rights didn’t seem to be getting resolved (the UK still won’t enshrine them in law)... — Ed Petrie (@edpetrie) August 14, 2019

9/ What would happen to her if I died? What if she was denied her pension she’d been paying towards since 2003? What if she was denied healthcare? What if some crazy government put up barriers to stop her working, like they do with asylum seekers? So we looked into citizenship... — Ed Petrie (@edpetrie) August 14, 2019

10/ Bloody hell it’s expensive. So many people have said to me “But you’re married. You’re okay aren’t you?” Nope. There’s a process that takes months and months. First you have to apply for residency, then citizenship. There’s nearly 200 pages of forms, a citizenship test... — Ed Petrie (@edpetrie) August 14, 2019

11/ AND a frustrating level of information required (every visit in and out the UK for the last 5 years, all your P60s, years of proofs of address etc). By the end of it we reckon we’d spent around £1,700 at least. Had to take a day off work to go to the patronising ceremony too — Ed Petrie (@edpetrie) August 14, 2019

12/ (Anecdote - when my wife passed her “Life in the UK” test there was a woman crying in the test centre. She thought she was upset. Actually she was happy, she’d passed on the 5th attempt. Costs £50 a pop. £250 just to learn the year Alfred Hitchcock died and other guff) — Ed Petrie (@edpetrie) August 14, 2019

13/ So now I’m the only one in our family without 2 passports, so I feel like a lemon. I also want to keep my EU citizenship, which I’ve basically had all my life. French citizenship for me? Only £50! Hurrah! Oh... I have to speak fluent (and they mean FLUENT) French.... — Ed Petrie (@edpetrie) August 14, 2019

14/ Hundreds of pounds on French lessons later and I’m still rubbish. Not sure when I’ll ever find the time outside of work to properly nail it, which is unnerving because if my kids move to France one day I probably won’t be able to live there with them — Ed Petrie (@edpetrie) August 14, 2019

15/ Also (I’m whispering now) this feels like a waste of my time. I worked in Europe for 2 years and got by fine speaking English, gesturing and smiling. I have other things to be doing that could earn me, not cost me, money. I know, I’M A BAD PERSON — Ed Petrie (@edpetrie) August 14, 2019

16/ Meanwhile, French bankers are pulling their kids out of my brother-in-law’s French school in London. Brexit means around a third of the UK’s banking industry is moving abroad. So my brother-in-law might have to go back to France. That’s sad — Ed Petrie (@edpetrie) August 14, 2019

17/ And it’s unlikely that when all this is over my French in-laws will be able to live with us if they get sick in their old age. That’s sad. The Pound isn’t doing great since the referendum either, so when we go to France now everything is London prices or more. That’s annoying — Ed Petrie (@edpetrie) August 14, 2019

18/ Waiting time at the border is likely to go up too. That’s REALLY annoying when you have to sit in a car with 2 small kids. And people who wanted to leave the EU used to grumble about bureaucracy and red tape. Hahahahahahahaha! — Ed Petrie (@edpetrie) August 14, 2019

19/ Oh yeah, and every now and then I remember the little things, like having to give up my EU health card, or having to pay silly money again to use my iPhone every time I visit the family in France. That’s a kick in the derrière — Ed Petrie (@edpetrie) August 14, 2019

20/ (Sidetrack - just before Brexit another dual nationality couple we knew moved to London. He’s English, had a sizeable inheritance and was looking to start up a brewery. Brexit happens. Him and his wife think “no thanks” and move back to France. So the UK missed out there) — Ed Petrie (@edpetrie) August 14, 2019

21/ Anyway, back to ME. 3 years later my family is at least £2,000 down, faces an uncertain future if we want to live in France and are being forced apart from our family, all thanks to Brexit. 100s of 1000s of stories like ours too, most of them worse. We’re the lucky ones — Ed Petrie (@edpetrie) August 14, 2019

22/ So if you don’t support Brexit, please speak up for dual nationality families. And if you do support Brexit, how would you feel if I’d come along, cost you two grand, wasted LOTS of YOUR time and upset the lives of your family for 3 years? I think you’d be... annoyed. Also... — Ed Petrie (@edpetrie) August 14, 2019

xx

23/ How confident are you that you (or your child) might not fall in love with someone from abroad one day? I never really thought I would. But if you do, you’ll have to be dealing with all this. Quite possibly more. Consider it a reasonable use of your time, energy and money? — Ed Petrie (@edpetrie) August 14, 2019