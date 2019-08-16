France's news in English

British TV presenter tells of Brexit woes for him and his French wife

16 August 2019
14:18 CEST+02:00
Children's TV presenter Ed Petrie, left.
A British TV presenter and comedian has opened up about the impact Brexit is having on him and his French wife, plus their two dual nationality children.

Ed Petrie, comedian and popular presenter of children's TV shows including All Over the Workplace and The Dog Ate my Homework, is married to a French woman and they have two children.

He has opened up on Twitter about the "anxiety and sadness" he and his family have been feeling, as well as the practical difficulties such as obtaining British citizenship for his wife and his own attempts to gain French citizenship.

Like many people with inter-European love stories, the couple met through the Erasmus university exchange programme (according to the organisers, one in four Erasmus students meet a long-term partner on the exchange) and decided to make their home in the UK.

His Twitter thread has received hundreds of supportive comments as people shared their own Brexit woes online.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

