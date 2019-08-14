QUIZ: How well do you know your French pâtisseries?

Take our quiz to find out whether you've done your (incredibly delicious) homework or whether you will just have to spend more time eating cake to get up to true expert level.

<section> <h2> </h2> <p> How well do you know your French pâtisseries?</p> </section><section> <h2> </h2> <p> When is this desert traditionally served?</p> </section><section> <h3> </h3> <p> What is the name for this type of cake?</p> <p> </p> <p> Photo, Depositphotos</p> </section><section> <h3> </h3> <p> Which pastry is sometimes called a 'snail'?</p> </section><section> <h3> </h3> <p> What percentage of pastries sold in France are industrial?</p> </section><section> <h3> </h3> <p> What do people in Toulouse call this pastry?</p> </section><section> <h3> </h3> <p> Who is credited with introducing the croissant to France?</p> </section><section> <h3> </h3> <p> Which city is famous for the cannelé?</p> </section><section> <h3> </h3> <p> Which candidate in the French presidential primaries in 2016 claimed that a pain au chocolat cost “10 or 15 cents”?</p> </section><section> <h3> </h3> <p> Who named the tarte tropézienne?</p> <p> </p> <p> Photo, Depositphotos</p> </section><section> <h3> </h3> <p> Which country currently holds the pastry world cup?</p> </section><section> <h3> </h3> <p> For which item do French bakers hope to secure UNESCO World Heritage status?</p> </section><section> <h3> </h3> <p> Which of these ingredients is used in a traditional tarte tatin?</p> </section><section> <h3> </h3> <p> Where are you most likely to find pink praline brioche?</p> </section><section> <h3> </h3> <p> What is this dessert called?</p> <p> </p> <p> Photo, BBC</p> </section><section> <h3> </h3> <p> In which part of France do people traditionally eat 13 desserts at Christmas?</p> </section><section> <h2> </h2> <p> Débutant</p> <p> </p> <p> Oh dear. You have a lot of work to do before you'll be ready to compete on Le Meilleur Pâtissier. What are you waiting for? Start eating!</p> </section><section> <h3> </h3> <p> Expert</p> <p> </p> <p> Bravo! You really know your macarons from your Emmanuel Macrons. Time to reward yourself with some dessert.</p> </section>

