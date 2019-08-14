France's news in English

Editions:  Europe · Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

QUIZ: How well do you know your French pâtisseries?

The Local
news@thelocal.fr
@thelocalfrance
14 August 2019
13:10 CEST+02:00
food

Share this article

QUIZ: How well do you know your French pâtisseries?
Can you tell your macarons from your madeleines? Photo: AFP
The Local
news@thelocal.fr
@thelocalfrance
14 August 2019
13:10 CEST+02:00
France is a pastry-lover's paradise, but there are so many different varieties of sweet treats that it can be difficult knowing what to order.

Take our quiz to find out whether you've done your (incredibly delicious) homework or whether you will just have to spend more time eating cake to get up to true expert level.

 

Quiz Maker - powered by Riddle

food

Share this article

Popular articles

  1. What's the one question you have about France or the French?
  2. The 'foreign' baby name that's still top of the charts in France
  3. Americans in France face a struggle with French banking system
  4. The regional French slang you will need to get out and about in France
  5. IN PICTURES: 8,000 animals abandoned in France this summer

Member comments

The Local is not responsible for content posted by users.
Become a Member or sign-in to leave a comment.

More news

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

09/08
FOM after no deal Brexit
03/08
Apartment for Short / Mid Term Rent in Provence
20/07
Looking for long-term, unfurnished rental/Provence
20/07
Residential Astronomy Centre
20/07
Job vacancy: Reporter for The Local France
16/07
Going Back to the UK?
View all notices
Post a new notice