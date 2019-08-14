France's news in English

Editions:  Europe · Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

Miraculous survival of Spanish hiker lost for two days in storm on French mountains

The Local
news@thelocal.fr
@thelocalfrance
14 August 2019
09:52 CEST+02:00
glance

Share this article

Miraculous survival of Spanish hiker lost for two days in storm on French mountains
The forbidding Pic Long mountain. Photo: AFP
The Local
news@thelocal.fr
@thelocalfrance
14 August 2019
09:52 CEST+02:00
French mountain rescue crews have described the miraculous survival of a hiker lost for two days without food or equipment during a storm in the Pyrenees.

The Spanish hiker had set off to climb the 3,200m high Pic Long in the Hautes-Pyréneés département, but became separated from his family and then lost.

Officers from the Pierrefitte police have told French newspaper La Dépêche du Midi how Manuel, 54, had set out to climb the mountain with his wife, daughter and brother-in-law.

However after 13 hours walking the family, from Barcelona, had not reached the summit, so Manuel decided to go on alone - leaving with his family his backpack containing all his equipment including his phone.

However, after reaching the summit he then took a wrong turn on the way down as the weather closed in and night fell.

His family managed to get back down to the nearest town and raise the alarm, but Manuel was still on the mountain with no equipment and only a light jacket as hailstorms, thunder and high winds and struck.

Officers from the local police's mountain rescue team searched for two days and had warned his family to expect the worst, but eventually Manuel turned up at the local town hall - exhausted and extremely hungry but safe.

"To find a living person after such a long period of searching, with terrible conditions, is exceptional," said David Sicilia commander of the gendarmerie de haute montagne de Pierrefitte.

"We are very happy with this outcome."

 

 

 
glance

Share this article

Popular articles

  1. What's the one question you have about France or the French?
  2. Americans in France face a struggle with French banking system
  3. The regional French slang you will need to get out and about in France
  4. The 'foreign' baby name that's still top of the charts in France
  5. IN PICTURES: 8,000 animals abandoned in France this summer

Member comments

The Local is not responsible for content posted by users.
Become a Member or sign-in to leave a comment.

From our sponsors

VIDEO: Three surprising facts that will make you want to visit Malta

Game of Thrones has ended but it lives on in Malta! Find out how and learn two more unexpected facts about this little archipelago in the middle of the Med.

More news

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

09/08
FOM after no deal Brexit
03/08
Apartment for Short / Mid Term Rent in Provence
20/07
Looking for long-term, unfurnished rental/Provence
20/07
Residential Astronomy Centre
20/07
Job vacancy: Reporter for The Local France
16/07
Going Back to the UK?
View all notices
Post a new notice