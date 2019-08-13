The Twitter challenge to clear France's streets of cigarettes butts

<p>Alarmed by the number of cigarettes butts littering the ground, a Twitter user who goes by the name of @Kingchris287 suggested that people grab a bottle, go outside to pick up cigarettes ends and then post a picture of the container filled to to brim on social media.</p><p>As suggested by 18 year-old Amel, the #FillTheBottle challenge was born.</p><p>In the blink of an eye, the challenge was all over the platform, and more than 30,000 tweets were sent in 24 hours.</p><p>All across the country, from city streets, parks to seaside resorts, people rose to the challenge. For some, twenty minutes were more than enough to complete the test.</p><div><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"><p dir="ltr" lang="fr">On se passera de mots, les photos parlent d'elles mêmes. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FillTheBottle?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FillTheBottle</a> <a href="https://t.co/1ig2TK6f8q">pic.twitter.com/1ig2TK6f8q</a></p>— FarahTlh (@FarahTlh) <a href="https://twitter.com/FarahTlh/status/1158054716238127105?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">August 4, 2019</a></blockquote></div><div><span style="font-size:11px;"><i> 'No words needed. The pictures can speak for themselves.'</i></span></div><p> </p><p>Though throwing cigarettes butts on the ground is punishable by a €68 fine, some of France's 16 million smokers seem unable to spot a bin. </p><p>Well, this is the concern of young people who joined in - many pointed out the presence of a bin in the surroundings of their collection area, pointing out some smokers's laziness and incivility.</p><p><strong>READ ALSO</strong></p><ul><li><strong><a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/20190805/is-smoking-on-french-caf-terraces-becoming-an-endangered-habit">Is smoking on French café terraces becoming an endangered habit?</a></strong></li><li><strong><a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/20190531/will-park-and-beach-bans-lead-to-france-stubbing-out-its-smoking-habit">Will park and beach bans lead to France stubbing out its smoking habit?</a></strong></li></ul><p> </p><p>According to the World Health Organisation, just one cigarette end can contaminate up to 500 litres of water and takes up to 12 years to biodegrade.</p><div><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"><p dir="ltr" lang="fr">1h à ramassé des mégots sur la plage, voilà le résultat. Le constat est alarmant, la pollution n'est pas mythe mais une réalité qu'il faut prendre plus que jamais au sérieux. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FillTheBottle?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FillTheBottle</a> <a href="https://t.co/uPUJFuySqN">pic.twitter.com/uPUJFuySqN</a></p>— Ζεύς (@benjamin15L) <a href="https://twitter.com/benjamin15L/status/1157214235707039745?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">August 2, 2019</a></blockquote></div><div><i><span style="font-size:11px;">'Pollution is not a myth.'</span></i></div><p>The phenomenon has taken off to such an extent that restaurants in Brest and Toulon are now doing their share to encourage communities to pick up the challenge, by offering a free coffee or a free beer in exchange for every filled bottle.</p><p>In Deauville, Normandy, the town hall will give free admission to the local pools and tennis courts in exchange for a filled bottle.</p><div><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"><p dir="ltr" lang="fr"><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/deauville?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#deauville</a> sportive et durable : la Ville rejoint le mouvement <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/fillthebottle?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#fillthebottle</a> et échange les bouteilles de mégots contre des entrées à la piscine ou au tennis. Une action en plus pour préserver la naturalité de la plage. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FillTheBottle?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FillTheBottle</a> <a href="https://t.co/YAXARH0AwI">pic.twitter.com/YAXARH0AwI</a></p>— Deauville (@DeauvilleFr) <a href="https://twitter.com/DeauvilleFr/status/1159091492071387137?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">August 7, 2019</a></blockquote><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"> </blockquote></div>