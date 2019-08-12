Seventy five years since the bloody and chaotic weeks that lead to the liberation of Paris

<p>In August 1944 ordinary Parisians rose up, led by resistance fighters supported by workers, women and even priests to throw off the Nazi yoke after four years.</p><p>Following six days of street clashes, random attacks and armed barricades, they were joined by French and US soldiers and victory was confirmed.</p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1565593351_000_1JF7Q0.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 426px;" /></p><p><i>For a week street battles raged across Paris</i></p><p>"Paris outraged! Paris broken! Paris martyred!" General Charles de Gaulle declared outside the city hall on August 25th. </p><p>"But Paris liberated! Liberated by itself. Liberated by its people."</p><p>The landing of tens of thousands of American, British and Canadian troops on the beaches of Normandy on June 6th launched the final pushback against Adolf Hitler's forces.</p><p>After being bogged down in Normandy for weeks, the Allies were finally able to advance eastwards, taking Orleans and Chartres, south of Paris, on August 17th.</p><p>They planned to head straight for the German border without a detour to the capital where there was a risk of difficult and damaging urban warfare.</p><p>American General Omar Bradley wrote in his memoirs that Paris was "nothing more than an ink spot on our maps to be bypassed as we headed toward the Rhine."</p><p>But Parisians were impatient. Defying calls from the French government-in-exile headed by de Gaulle for them to hold on a bit longer, the Resistance sprang into action.</p><p>On August 18th, French Forces of the Interior (FFI) communist chief Henri Rol-Tanguy gave the order for a general uprising. </p><p>The faction behind de Gaulle issued the same call the following day.</p><p>It was the start of a week of anarchy. </p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1565593392_000_1JF43I.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 413px;" /></p><p><i>Hastily erected barricades went up across Paris</i></p><p>On August 19th, trains and Metros ground to a halt in a general strike. </p><p>Around 3,000 policemen, already on strike, occupied their headquarters, re-hoisting the French tricolour. Fighting there over the following days claimed the lives of nearly 170 policemen.</p><p>Men in small groups attacked German soldiers and vehicles. There were bloody street clashes.</p><p>About 16,000 German soldiers and 80 tanks were in the city under the command of General Dietrich von Choltitz, who was holed up at the central Hotel Meurice.</p><p>The Swedish consul general, Raoul Nordling, managed to convince von Choltitz to accept a 45-minute ceasefire on August 19th and again the following day. </p><p>It enabled the Resistance to organise.</p><p>From August 22nd barricades started going up, made out of burned-out vehicles, manhole covers and even Paris' infamous street urinals.</p><p>"In 36 hours there were 600 or more," another Resistance leader, Maurice Kriegel-Valrimont, told AFP in 2004.</p><p>"Some of the barricades were real masterpieces, built by craftsmen and strong enough to stop a tank. Others would have just collapsed, but the Germans didn't know which was which," he recalled.</p><p>The Resistance gradually extended control over whole neighbourhoods and took city hall, confining the disorganised Germans to certain areas. </p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1565593411_000_1JF653.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 458px;" /></p><p><i>A German soldier surrenders to fighters from the French Forces of the Interior</i></p><p>An AFP reporter saw the notorious Gestapo secret police "hastily burn files, which became small smoking piles on the pavement".</p><p>On August 22nd, the overall Allied commander, US General Dwight. D. Eisenhower, was persuaded that French troops needed to go to Paris.</p><p>The following day French commander General Philippe Leclerc and his 2nd Armoured Division were en route, backed by the US Fourth Infantry Division.</p><p>The first French armoured tanks penetrated the city on the evening of August 24th, reaching city hall around 9pm.</p><p>"The French are arriving! They are here!" Parisians exclaimed, as related in AFP reports of the historic events.</p><p>Three more columns arrived the next morning, flanked by Resistance fighters on bicycles, with Leclerc making his official entrance at 9.45 am.</p><p>By midday on August 25th the French flag had been raised over the Eiffel Tower, replacing the Swastika after more than 1,500 days.</p><p>German soldiers, haggard and terrified, emerged from their hideouts, hands on their heads, insulted, spat on and in some cases assaulted.</p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1565593429_000_1JF7NJ.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 449px;" /></p><p><i>General Philippe Leclerc and Colonel Louis Dio march on the Champs-Elysées</i></p><p>At the Meurice, von Choltitz - who famously disobeyed Hitler's orders to blow up the capital's monuments and bridges - surrendered a little after 2.30 pm. </p><p>On the French side, the losses were minimal for an operation of its size: about 1,000 Resistance fighters, 600 civilians and 156 French soldiers.</p><p>The Germans counted 3,200 dead.</p><p>De Gaulle arrived in the afternoon, heading to the city hall for his famous speech. </p><p>On August 26, he marched down the Champs-Elysees with Leclerc and the liberation forces, roared on by a million people. </p><p>It took another nine months before Germany's final surrender, ending World War II in Europe in May 1945.</p>