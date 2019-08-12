IN PICTURES: 8,000 animals abandoned in France this summer

<p>Dozens of animals wait in cages at the <i>League Protectrice des Animaux</i> (LPA) in Lille, just one of many places across France taking in abandoned animals.</p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1565618492_000_1JG2K4.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 449px;" /></p><p>The rate of animal abandonment increased by 28 percent since January 2019, according to the Society of Protection of Animals (SPA), a record for Europe.</p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1565618510_000_1JG2F3.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 431px;" /></p><p>The problem of animals being abandoned over the summer as owners take their holidays is a long-running one in France, but it appears to be getting worse.</p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1565618557_000_1JG2F8.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 464px;" /></p><p>Last year a total of 60,000 animals were abandoned, prompting police and animal welfare charities to warn owners that they face a fine of up to €30,000 for dumping a pet.</p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1565618576_000_1JG2KF.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 427px;" /></p><p>Abandoning an animal counts as cruelty under French law, an offence which attracts a maximum penalty of €30,000.</p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1565618593_000_1JG2EE.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 426px;" /></p><p>In June, just ahead of the long summer break, police teamed up with animal charity 30 Million Amis to run a publicity campaign showing people that there are alternatives to abandoning an animal if they cannot care for it any longer.</p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1565618608_000_1JG2FQ.jpg" style="width: 512px; height: 343px;" /></p><div id="article-container"><div id="article-body"><div id="premium-container"><p>Financial difficulties was the main reason that people gave for no longer being able to look after a pet.</p><p>Find out more <a href="https://www.lpa-nf.fr/">here</a>.</p></div></div></div>