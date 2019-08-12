France's news in English

IN PICTURES: 8,000 animals abandoned in France this summer

12 August 2019
IN PICTURES: 8,000 animals abandoned in France this summer
All photos: AFP at the LPA shelter in Lille
12 August 2019
An animal shelter is urgently seeking new homes for the more than 8,000 dogs, cats and other pets abandoned there since the start of the summer.

Dozens of animals wait in cages at the League Protectrice des Animaux (LPA) in Lille, just one of many places across France taking in abandoned animals.

The rate of animal abandonment increased by 28 percent since January 2019, according to the Society of Protection of Animals (SPA), a record for Europe.

The problem of animals being abandoned over the summer as owners take their holidays is a long-running one in France, but it appears to be getting worse.

Last year a total of 60,000 animals were abandoned, prompting police and animal welfare charities to warn owners that they face a fine of up to €30,000 for dumping a pet.

Abandoning an animal counts as cruelty under French law, an offence which attracts a maximum penalty of €30,000.

In June, just ahead of the long summer break, police teamed up with animal charity 30 Million Amis to run a publicity campaign showing people that there are alternatives to abandoning an animal if they cannot care for it any longer.

Financial difficulties was the main reason that people gave for no longer being able to look after a pet.

Find out more here.

 
