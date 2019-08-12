How to set yourself up as an auto-entrepreneur in France

<p>Claire Trévien is based in Quimper in Brittany and set herself up as as an auto-entrepreneur in freelance content marketing. </p><p>Here are her tips on gaining auto-entrepreneur status in France.</p><p><strong>Check that you are eligible </strong></p><p>There are different rules depending on what your business is, and which Chamber you fall under (commercial/industrial, artisanal, or liberal profession).</p><p>Finance companies, hire companies and estate agents are some of the jobs excluded from auto-entrepreneur status.</p><p>Your yearly earning should not exceed €170,000 for those re-selling goods or materials (micro-BIC) and €70,000 for those offering services (micro-BNC).</p><p><strong>READ ALSO <a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/20181130/what-you-need-to-know-about-frances-auto-entrepreneur-status">How does France's auto entrepreneur system work?</a></strong></p><p><strong>Why would I want to be an auto entrepreneur?</strong></p><p>It's still definitely better to be salaried in France, but if you're self-employed and starting out, being an auto-entrepreneur is the best option as it's simplified to the max.</p><p>There are fixed reductions for income taxes and it is also quick to set up and easy to close down or modify your business.</p><p><strong>READ ALSO <a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/20130516/the-pitfalls-of-being-an-auto-entrepreneur-in-france">The drawbacks of France's auto entrepreneur system</a></strong></p><p><strong>Complete the </strong><strong>declaration for auto-entrepreneur status</strong></p><p>You can sign up to be an auto entrepreneur online with a declaration.</p><p>This can also be done in person at the Centre de Formalités des Entreprises (CFE) or by posting the <a href="https://www.service-public.fr/professionnels-entreprises/vosdroits/R19814" target="_blank">Micro-entrepreneur Déclaration de Début d’Activité</a> form to the CFE.</p><p>Make sure you can have a scanned copy of an approved piece of ID (carte de séjour or passport) when completing the self-declaration via the internet.</p><p>Once the declaration has been processed, you will then receive your unique business registration number (SIREN and SIRET).</p><p>This <a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/20190507/why-a-siret-number-could-be-key-to-successfully-renovating-your-french-home">number is important</a> as it proves you are a legally registered French business, listed on the national business directory.</p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1565344810_claire2.PNG" style="width: 518px; height: 518px;" /></p><p><i>Claire Trévien is a freelance content marketer based in Quimper, France.</i> <i>Photo : Claire Trévien</i></p><p><strong>Consider enlisting the services of a hand holder</strong></p><p>I took a shortcut to signing up as an auto entrepreneur and enlisted the services of a hand holder, a person who does the bureaucratic legwork for you to help you set up things.</p><p>I figured it’d save me a lot of time and hassle and it did, as she not only registered me but also set me up to receive my <a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/20190418/how-to-get-a-carte-vitale-and-why-you-need-one-in-france">carte vitale for my healthcare</a>.</p><p>You might also consider going with a portage company, where you pay a higher percentage of your earnings but also get a lot of support and resources, and the benefits of being treated like a salaried employee whilst developing your business.</p><p>Of course you do have to pay for this service.</p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p dir="ltr" lang="fr"> </p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p dir="ltr" lang="fr">Mais bon au final ça rends bien 😁 <a href="https://t.co/4PQM7zo0nt">pic.twitter.com/4PQM7zo0nt</a></p>— Dr Claire Trévien (@CTrevien) <a href="https://twitter.com/CTrevien/status/1159050497527078912?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">August 7, 2019</a></blockquote><p> </p></blockquote><p><strong>Set up a separate bank account</strong></p><p>I already had a French bank account but if you are an auto entrepreneur you need a separate one for your business (though it can still be a personal one).</p><p>Opening a new bank account was a bit of a struggle at first as they wanted me to have papers that I didn’t have - a French tax return for example.</p><p>That’s a pretty recurring theme, a lot of bureaucracy. It can be a lot less painful if you have a personal connection.</p><p>You’ll also have to decide whether you declare your earnings every month or every three months.</p><p><strong>READ ALSO <a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/20190426/is-my-work-genuine-and-effective-enough-to-allow-me-to-stay-in-france">Is my work 'genuine and effective' enough for me to stay in France?</a></strong></p><p><strong>Network to help your business grow</strong></p><p>Don’t underestimate the power of a network for everything. It’s particularly the case here in Brittany, perhaps less so in bigger towns.</p><p>The biggest challenge for me is that I’m an introverted digital person who hates talking on the phone and isn’t a great fan of networking. </p><p>Unfortunately, the way to do business in my part of Brittany is completely dependent on phones and networking, so I’ve had to adapt!</p><p>The human connection is everything – so go out, meet people, support other freelancers!</p><p>It’s also really worth being a part of Facebook groups dedicated to being an auto entrepreneur (several exist for English speakers) as they give you advice.</p><p><strong>Claire's work includes project managing new websites, creating social media strategies and helping businesses grow. Recently, she also opened up a coworking space called <a href="https://www.lateliercorail.com/">L’Atelier Corail</a>.</strong></p>