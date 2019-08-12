How to set yourself up as an auto-entrepreneur in France

Claire Trévien is based in Quimper in Brittany and set herself up as as an auto-entrepreneur in freelance content marketing.

Here are her tips on gaining auto-entrepreneur status in France.

Check that you are eligible

There are different rules depending on what your business is, and which Chamber you fall under (commercial/industrial, artisanal, or liberal profession).

Finance companies, hire companies and estate agents are some of the jobs excluded from auto-entrepreneur status.

Your yearly earning should not exceed €170,000 for those re-selling goods or materials (micro-BIC) and €70,000 for those offering services (micro-BNC).

Why would I want to be an auto entrepreneur?

It's still definitely better to be salaried in France, but if you're self-employed and starting out, being an auto-entrepreneur is the best option as it's simplified to the max.

There are fixed reductions for income taxes and it is also quick to set up and easy to close down or modify your business.

Complete the declaration for auto-entrepreneur status

You can sign up to be an auto entrepreneur online with a declaration.

This can also be done in person at the Centre de Formalités des Entreprises (CFE) or by posting the Micro-entrepreneur Déclaration de Début d’Activité form to the CFE.

Make sure you can have a scanned copy of an approved piece of ID (carte de séjour or passport) when completing the self-declaration via the internet.

Once the declaration has been processed, you will then receive your unique business registration number (SIREN and SIRET).

This number is important as it proves you are a legally registered French business, listed on the national business directory.

Claire Trévien is a freelance content marketer based in Quimper, France. Photo : Claire Trévien

Consider enlisting the services of a hand holder

I took a shortcut to signing up as an auto entrepreneur and enlisted the services of a hand holder, a person who does the bureaucratic legwork for you to help you set up things.

I figured it’d save me a lot of time and hassle and it did, as she not only registered me but also set me up to receive my carte vitale for my healthcare.

You might also consider going with a portage company, where you pay a higher percentage of your earnings but also get a lot of support and resources, and the benefits of being treated like a salaried employee whilst developing your business.

Of course you do have to pay for this service.

Set up a separate bank account

I already had a French bank account but if you are an auto entrepreneur you need a separate one for your business (though it can still be a personal one).

Opening a new bank account was a bit of a struggle at first as they wanted me to have papers that I didn’t have - a French tax return for example.

That’s a pretty recurring theme, a lot of bureaucracy. It can be a lot less painful if you have a personal connection.

You’ll also have to decide whether you declare your earnings every month or every three months.

Network to help your business grow

Don’t underestimate the power of a network for everything. It’s particularly the case here in Brittany, perhaps less so in bigger towns.

The biggest challenge for me is that I’m an introverted digital person who hates talking on the phone and isn’t a great fan of networking.

Unfortunately, the way to do business in my part of Brittany is completely dependent on phones and networking, so I’ve had to adapt!

The human connection is everything – so go out, meet people, support other freelancers!

It’s also really worth being a part of Facebook groups dedicated to being an auto entrepreneur (several exist for English speakers) as they give you advice.

Claire's work includes project managing new websites, creating social media strategies and helping businesses grow. Recently, she also opened up a coworking space called L’Atelier Corail.