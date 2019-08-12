Homes damaged in Beziers after wildfire spread to town centre

<p>The blaze broke out in a wheat field just outside Béziers in the Hérault département in south west France on Sunday evening.</p><p>But the flames quickly spread to the west of the city after having apparently jumped the Orb river and crossed into the town on the western side.</p><div><iframe allowfullscreen="true" allowtransparency="true" frameborder="0" height="476" scrolling="no" src="https://www.facebook.com/plugins/video.php?href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2FMetropolitainFR%2Fvideos%2F489990031829902%2F&show_text=0&width=238" style="border:none;overflow:hidden" width="238"></iframe></div><p><i>Video posted by MétropolitainFR</i></p><p>Around 160 local firefighters were involved in battling the blaze, and water was dropped from the air onto the burning fields.</p><p>Ten police officers were hospitalised with smoke inhalation, but no-one was injured in the damaged homes.</p><div><iframe allow="encrypted-media" allowtransparency="true" frameborder="0" height="810" scrolling="no" src="https://www.facebook.com/plugins/post.php?href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2FMetropolitainFR%2Fposts%2F2371641682921996&width=500" style="border:none;overflow:hidden" width="500"></iframe></div><p>A local man has been arrested in connection with the fire.</p>