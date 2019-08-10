France's news in English

Tornado rips through France and Luxembourg

10 August 2019
AFP: picture taken on August 10, 2019 in Bascharage shows the damages after a tornado ripped across the southern part of Luxembourg.
10 August 2019
A huge tornado ripped across southwest Luxembourg on Friday leaving at least seven people injured, authorities said, as images posted on social media showed the powerful twister whipping roofs and other debris into the air.

With winds reaching 128 kilometres per hour (80 miles per hour), according to the meteorological office, the tornado smashed through towns near the borders with Belgium and France on Friday evening.

Footage posted on social media showed the swirling winds towering above homes and roads and tearing up roofs and tree branches high into the air.

The Luxembourg government, which released the toll, has set up a crisis unit.

Around 100 homes have been damaged, Pierre Mellina, mayor of the town of Petange, told RTL media.

Other images broadcast showed roads blocked and vehicles damaged.

The local fire service said the electricity had been cut to certain areas "preventatively".

As the tornado entered France late Friday it damaged homes in the Meurthe-et-Moselle region, but there were no reports of injuries, according to local authorities.

(AFP)

 
