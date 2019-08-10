Scooter rider killed in Paris motorway crash

<p>The man, aged about 30, was not wearing a crash helmet when the accident happened just after midnight on A86 Paris outer ring road, one of the busiest motorways in France, a fireman said.</p><p>There was no immediate explanation as to why the man was on the motorway where electric scooters are banned.</p><p>The rider of the motorcycle, which crashed into the back of the scooter, suffered multiple injuries and has been hospitalised.</p><p>Electric scooters are increasingly popular in major cities and especially Paris but there have been several accidents, some fatal, since their introduction.</p><p>In June, a man died when his scooter was in collision with a lorry in central Paris, the first fatal scooter accident in the French capital.</p><p>In April, an elderly pedestrian died after being knocked down by a scooter in a Paris suburb.</p><p>(AFP)</p>