France's news in English

Editions:  Europe · Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

French tourists held in Greece after deadly boat accident

The Local
news@thelocal.fr
@thelocalfrance
10 August 2019
09:15 CEST+02:00
tourist

Share this article

French tourists held in Greece after deadly boat accident
Photo: AFP
The Local
news@thelocal.fr
@thelocalfrance
10 August 2019
09:15 CEST+02:00
A group of French tourists were held in Greece for questioning Saturday after a boat accident left two dead and another person seriously injured, the coastguard said.

The group of ten, including five minors, were on a 10-metre speedboat that allegedly rammed a smaller wooden vessel on Friday evening near the Peloponnese resort of Porto Heli, 170 kilometres (105 miles) southeast of Athens, a coastguard spokeswoman told AFP.

"We are seeking the person who was driving the speedboat, according to early testimony it's a man from France or Belgium," the press office said.

The collision killed two Greek men on board the wooden vessel -- reportedly a fishing boat -- and left a Greek woman seriously injured.

The French nationals were taken to Porto Heli for questioning, and will appear before a prosecutor by Monday.

They were arrested after helping to bring the injured woman and one of the bodies to shore, the coastguard officer said.

(AFP)

 
tourist

Share this article

Popular articles

  1. France's culture minister hits out at advertisers - for using too much English
  2. How does 'priorité à droite' really work when you're driving in France?
  3. Emergency in France: Who to call and what to say
  4. MAP: Where in France do wolves live?
  5. French Word of the Day: Infox

Member comments

The Local is not responsible for content posted by users.
Become a Member or sign-in to leave a comment.

From our sponsors

VIDEO: Three surprising facts that will make you want to visit Malta

Game of Thrones has ended but it lives on in Malta! Find out how and learn two more unexpected facts about this little archipelago in the middle of the Med.

More news

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

09/08
FOM after no deal Brexit
03/08
Apartment for Short / Mid Term Rent in Provence
20/07
Looking for long-term, unfurnished rental/Provence
20/07
Residential Astronomy Centre
20/07
Job vacancy: Reporter for The Local France
16/07
Going Back to the UK?
View all notices
Post a new notice