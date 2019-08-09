Fire in oven forces Paris - Montreal flight to return to Charles de Gaulle airport

<p>The incident onboard the Air Transat Airbus A330 flight took place shortly before 2pm, eight minutes after it departed Charles de Gaulle airport carrying 385 passengers and eight crew.</p><p>"The fire was extinguished before the emergency services arrived," the border police said.</p><p>Twenty-nine people were "distressed" by the fire but none needed hospital treatment, and toxicology tests carried out at the scene did not show up any toxins, authorities added.</p><p>The built-in oven was taken out of the aircraft but the pilot decided not to resume the flight, according to an airport source, adding that the passengers would be taken to a nearby hotel for the night.</p>