Fire in oven forces Paris - Montreal flight to return to Charles de Gaulle airport

9 August 2019
09:17 CEST+02:00
Fire in oven forces Paris - Montreal flight to return to Charles de Gaulle airport
Photo: AFP
9 August 2019
09:17 CEST+02:00
A plane flying from Paris to Montreal was forced to turn back to the French capital on Thursday after a fire broke out in one of the aircraft's ovens, France's border police said.

The incident onboard the Air Transat Airbus A330 flight took place shortly before 2pm, eight minutes after it departed Charles de Gaulle airport carrying 385 passengers and eight crew.

"The fire was extinguished before the emergency services arrived," the border police said.

Twenty-nine people were "distressed" by the fire but none needed hospital treatment, and toxicology tests carried out at the scene did not show up any toxins, authorities added.

The built-in oven was taken out of the aircraft but the pilot decided not to resume the flight, according to an airport source, adding that the passengers would be taken to a nearby hotel for the night.

 
