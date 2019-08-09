Locals mourn the French mayor killed while trying to stop illegal dumping

<p>Jean-Mathieu Michel, 76, died on Monday evening after he pulled up and ordered two workers who were dumping rubble by the side of the road to take it away.</p><p>The men obeyed, but when the mayor told them to wait for the police arrive to issue them with a fine they attempted a getaway, reversing into Signes's mayor of 36 years and killing him.</p><p>Investigators are treating Michel's death as accidental, but it has plunged the town and mayors throughout France into mourning for a man described by residents as a devoted public servant, a man of the people.</p><p>President Emmanuel Macron on Friday posthumously awarded him the Legion of Honour, France's highest civilian honour, for "tireless devotion" to his town. In a message read out at the funeral, Macron vowed to "personally see to it" that anti-social behaviour would be met with an "uncompromising" response. </p><p>Hundreds of people attended the service in the valley town with a population of 2,800, 50km east of Marseille. They included France's minister for territorial cohesion, Jacqueline Gourault, and Senate President Gerard Larcher. </p><p>Deputy mayor Alain Reichardt told the mourners that Michel, known locally as "Jeannot", had died "trying to uphold the law, defend his territory and ensure respect for the environment".</p><p>Michel was driving around the town with three other people to view sites for municipal garbage bins when they came across the men on a road leading to an unlicensed dump.</p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1565357168_000_1JF35A (1).jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 426px;" /></p><p>The driver of the van, a mason working for a construction company, has been charged with manslaughter.</p><p>His lawyer Julien Gautier told reporters the 23-year-old was "devastated". A 20-year-old apprentice who was also in the van was released without charge after questioning.On Thursday, hundreds of residents had observed a minute's silence for Michel outside Signes's town hall and then sang the national anthem.</p><p>"He was a lovely man, devoted to his town to the point of dying for it," former kindergartern principal Doris Ziglioli told AFP. </p><p>The mayor of nearby Belgentier, Bruno Aycard, described Michel as "a gregarious character who adored his village" and loved attending municipal feasts where bouillabaisse, a traditional Provencal fish stew, is served. Aycard described the dumping of waste as a problem that also plagues his town.</p><p>"No one should die for a pile of stones," one woman wrote in a book of condolences opened for Michel.</p><p>The death comes amid mounting concern in France over violence against elected representatives following <a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/20190730/spineless-why-french-mps-from-macrons-party-are-having-their-offices-and-homes-attacked">a spate of attacks</a> on the offices of MPs from Macron's Republic on the Move party.</p><p>While those attacks were mainly carried out by opponents of a free-trade deal with Canada championed by Macron, many mayors have also complained about what they call the public's increasingly aggressive attitude.</p><p>"I think that citizens allow themselves to say or do things they would never have done before," Marie-Jeanne Beguet, mayor of the eastern French town of Civrieux, told French online news site 20 Minutes.</p><p>"Like for example insulting a mayor and using inappropriate terms. It happens very easily, there are no barriers anymore."</p>