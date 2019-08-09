Leaving scooters scattered on Paris pavements will now net you a €35 fine

<p>There are 15,000 electric scooters now whizzing through the streets of Paris, a figure which is constantly growing and estimated to reach 40,000 by the end of the year.</p><p>The French ministry for transport has confirmed that new legislation will come into force in September - but Paris authorities have got in first with an immediate ban on leaving scooters outside designated parking areas.</p><p>Anyone who leaves a scooter anywhere other than a reserved space - marked as a white rectangle with paint on the ground - risks a fine of up to €35.</p><p> </p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p dir="ltr" lang="en">🛴Today Paris started to roll out 2,500 dedicated scooter parking spots across the city. Thank you <a href="https://twitter.com/Paris?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Paris</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/Anne_Hidalgo?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Anne_Hidalgo</a> and <a href="https://twitter.com/C_Najdovski?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@C_Najdovski</a> for creating space for micromobility. We are all committed to a more sustainable Paris. <a href="https://t.co/f8nMnCNMOg">pic.twitter.com/f8nMnCNMOg</a></p>— Kenneth Schlenker (@kschlenker) <a href="https://twitter.com/kschlenker/status/1148300333220868096?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">July 8, 2019</a></blockquote><p> </p><p>They must use either the specially marked scooter spaces or the existing motorbike spaces, according to the decree <a href="https://www.lemonde.fr/societe/article/2019/07/30/le-stationnement-des-trottinettes-electriques-officiellement-interdit-sur-les-trottoirs-parisiens_5494930_3224.html" target="_blank">published</a> in the city’s<i> Bulletin Officiel.</i></p><p>In a statement, <a href="https://www.lemonde.fr/societe/article/2019/07/30/le-stationnement-des-trottinettes-electriques-officiellement-interdit-sur-les-trottoirs-parisiens_5494930_3224.html" target="_blank">the Paris Mairie said</a>: “[The growth in electric scooters] creates difficulties in terms of parking and generates conflict over the usage of public space...[they] run a significant risk of obstructing pedestrians, causing a risk of falling, especially for people with a visual handicap.”</p><p>People with pushchairs have also complained about the obstructions.</p><p>Therefore scooters must be parked “only in areas that are adapted to their characteristics”, the Mairie said.</p><p>Around 2,500 new places should be available by the end of 2019.</p><p>Pedestrians are also tired of being flustered by electric scooters, zipping past on pavements at speeds of up to 20km/h. Some electric scooters can reach 80km/h. </p><p>Earlier in April, Paris rolled out steep fines of up to €135 for people who ride on the pavement and the city authorities are also considering limiting the number of firms that can operate.</p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p>