France's news in English

Editions:  Europe · Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

Leaving scooters scattered on Paris pavements will now net you a €35 fine

The Local
news@thelocal.fr
@thelocalfrance
9 August 2019
09:33 CEST+02:00

Share this article

Leaving scooters scattered on Paris pavements will now net you a €35 fine
Photo: AFP
The Local
news@thelocal.fr
@thelocalfrance
9 August 2019
09:33 CEST+02:00
It's a classic Paris view to see electric scooters casually scattered across the sidewalk, but city authorities have now banned the practice, and say all scooters must be properly parked in a designated area.

There are 15,000 electric scooters now whizzing through the streets of Paris, a figure which is constantly growing and estimated to reach 40,000 by the end of the year.

The French ministry for transport has confirmed that new legislation will come into force in September - but Paris authorities have got in first with an immediate ban on leaving scooters outside designated parking areas.

Anyone who leaves a scooter anywhere other than a reserved space - marked as a white rectangle with paint on the ground - risks a fine of up to €35.

 

 

They must use either the specially marked scooter spaces or the existing motorbike spaces, according to the decree published in the city’s Bulletin Officiel.

In a statement, the Paris Mairie said: “[The growth in electric scooters] creates difficulties in terms of parking and generates conflict over the usage of public space...[they] run a significant risk of obstructing pedestrians, causing a risk of falling, especially for people with a visual handicap.”

People with pushchairs have also complained about the obstructions.

Therefore scooters must be parked “only in areas that are adapted to their characteristics”, the Mairie said.

Around 2,500 new places should be available by the end of 2019.

Pedestrians are also tired of being flustered by electric scooters, zipping past on pavements at speeds of up to 20km/h. Some electric scooters can reach 80km/h. 

Earlier in April, Paris rolled out steep fines of up to €135 for people who ride on the pavement and the city authorities are also considering limiting the number of firms that can operate.

 

 

 

 

 


 

 

Share this article

Popular articles

  1. How much holiday time do the French really get every year?
  2. Major blaze destroys buildings in French Alpine holiday resort of Morzine
  3. France's culture minister hits out at advertisers - for using too much English
  4. Breaking point? British pensioners in France open up about money worries
  5. Storm warnings issued as torrential rain forecast in France

Member comments

The Local is not responsible for content posted by users.
Become a Member or sign-in to leave a comment.

From our sponsors

VIDEO: Three surprising facts that will make you want to visit Malta

Game of Thrones has ended but it lives on in Malta! Find out how and learn two more unexpected facts about this little archipelago in the middle of the Med.

More news

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

09/08
FOM after no deal Brexit
03/08
Apartment for Short / Mid Term Rent in Provence
20/07
Looking for long-term, unfurnished rental/Provence
20/07
Residential Astronomy Centre
20/07
Job vacancy: Reporter for The Local France
16/07
Going Back to the UK?
View all notices
Post a new notice