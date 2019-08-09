France's news in English

Editions:  Europe · Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

How Georgette the giant French oyster escaped the dinner table

AFP
news@thelocal.fr
@thelocalfrance
9 August 2019
08:37 CEST+02:00
glance

Share this article

How Georgette the giant French oyster escaped the dinner table
Photo: AFP/ Viviers de la Guittière
AFP
news@thelocal.fr
@thelocalfrance
9 August 2019
08:37 CEST+02:00
Oyster farmers in western France have sacrificed a seafood feast and put a mega-mollusc weighing 1.44kg back in the water after naming it "Georgette" in honour of a retiring worker.

The 25cm long oyster was discovered at Talmont-Saint-Hilaire in the Vendee department last Friday.

"I was working in the channel and walking along I felt something with my foot," said Mathieu Naslin, an employee of the Viviers de la Guittière oyster farm.

READ ALSO How a noisy cockerel exposed France's rural and urban divide

"I picked it up and it was a huge oyster," he told AFP.

Another mammoth oyster was found at a farm close by in the Sables d'Olonne area in April, weighing in at 1.3kg.

"It's extremely rare," said Naslin, adding that he had never seen anything like it during eight years in the job.

"No doubt there are more oysters this big out at sea but in the farms you do not expect this.

"The salinity level occasionally drops a lot because we are next to a lake that puts water into our channel. That restricts the growth of the oysters."

The oyster, which has since been returned to the Atlantic waters, was nicknamed "Georgette" after one of the workers who recently retired.

"She was a sort of matriarch at the company," Naslin explained.

The team has estimated Georgette was 13-15 years old taking into account that a commercial oyster normally grows about three centimetres a year and stays in the water for three years.

"Nonetheless it has been shown from the growth of the shells that an oyster can live for between 35 and 65 years," he said.

Georgette is edible but the farm has no intention of selling it.

"There are people who go for very big oysters, but we want to keep it alive and why not keep it growing? It's like a trophy," Naslin said.

"Quite a few people have offered to buy it.

"As a joke, the boss told us he would not let it go for under €2,000.

"But we would not sell it, even for €30,000."

 
glance

Share this article

Popular articles

  1. How much holiday time do the French really get every year?
  2. Major blaze destroys buildings in French Alpine holiday resort of Morzine
  3. France's culture minister hits out at advertisers - for using too much English
  4. Breaking point? British pensioners in France open up about money worries
  5. Storm warnings issued as torrential rain forecast in France

Member comments

The Local is not responsible for content posted by users.
Become a Member or sign-in to leave a comment.

From our sponsors

VIDEO: Three surprising facts that will make you want to visit Malta

Game of Thrones has ended but it lives on in Malta! Find out how and learn two more unexpected facts about this little archipelago in the middle of the Med.

More news

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

03/08
Apartment for Short / Mid Term Rent in Provence
20/07
Looking for long-term, unfurnished rental/Provence
20/07
Residential Astronomy Centre
20/07
Job vacancy: Reporter for The Local France
16/07
Going Back to the UK?
16/07
Interior Design Services
View all notices
Post a new notice