How Georgette the giant French oyster escaped the dinner table

<p>The 25cm long oyster was discovered at Talmont-Saint-Hilaire in the Vendee department last Friday.</p><p>"I was working in the channel and walking along I felt something with my foot," said Mathieu Naslin, an employee of the Viviers de la Guittière oyster farm.</p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1565333145_000_1JC5G1.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 479px;" /></p><p>"I picked it up and it was a huge oyster," he told AFP.</p><p>Another mammoth oyster was found at a farm close by in the Sables d'Olonne area in April, weighing in at 1.3kg.</p><p>"It's extremely rare," said Naslin, adding that he had never seen anything like it during eight years in the job.</p><p>"No doubt there are more oysters this big out at sea but in the farms you do not expect this.</p><p>"The salinity level occasionally drops a lot because we are next to a lake that puts water into our channel. That restricts the growth of the oysters."</p><p>The oyster, which has since been returned to the Atlantic waters, was nicknamed "Georgette" after one of the workers who recently retired.</p><p>"She was a sort of matriarch at the company," Naslin explained.</p><p>The team has estimated Georgette was 13-15 years old taking into account that a commercial oyster normally grows about three centimetres a year and stays in the water for three years.</p><p>"Nonetheless it has been shown from the growth of the shells that an oyster can live for between 35 and 65 years," he said.</p><p>Georgette is edible but the farm has no intention of selling it.</p><p>"There are people who go for very big oysters, but we want to keep it alive and why not keep it growing? It's like a trophy," Naslin said.</p><p>"Quite a few people have offered to buy it.</p><p>"As a joke, the boss told us he would not let it go for under €2,000.</p><p>"But we would not sell it, even for €30,000."</p>