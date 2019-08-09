Benidorm: Five French teens charged in case alleging gang rape of Norwegian

<p>The men -- all aged 18 or 19 -- were arrested Wednesday, Spanish police said, after a medical centre visited by the 20-year-old woman alerted authorities in the early hours of the morning.</p><p>Three of the teenagers were remanded in custody Thursday, while two were released without posting bail.</p><p>These five "are indicted in an open investigation for crimes of sexual abuse," judicial authorities said in a statement late on Thursday. </p><p>It added that the charges could be reviewed at a later date based on the results of the investigation. </p><p>Police said the men were initially arrested for alleged "sexual assault", which comprises rape under Spanish law, and for the less serious charge of "sexual abuse" against the woman's friend. </p><p>The woman told investigators she and a friend -- who is also Norwegian -- had joined the men at the apartment in the seaside resort after meeting them on social media.</p><p>She said her friend later left the apartment and she was left alone with the five men, whom she accused of raping her. </p><p>Both Norwegians were able to help identify the men, who are all from the southern French city of Toulouse, using their social network profiles. </p><p>A lawyer for one of the accused, Frederic David, told AFP his client admitted having sex with the woman, but said it was consensual and was not in a group.</p><p>"The events took place in a very alcoholic context on both sides," the lawyer said.</p><p>Spain's criminal code states that intimidation or violence must be proven in order for a person to be convicted of "sexual assault", but the government wants to reform it to stipulate that a woman must give her explicit consent for sex. </p><p>In a notorious case, five Spaniards were first sentenced last year to nine years in prison for "sexual abuse" for the gang rape of a young woman in Pamplona in July 2016 during the city's famed bull-running festival. </p><p>But last June, the Supreme Court increased their sentences to 15 years each by requalifying the charges as rape.</p><p><strong><a data-ctorig="https://www.thelocal.es/20190621/la-manada-spains-infamous-wolf-pack-gang-rape-case-appeal-ends" data-cturl="https://www.google.com/url?client=internal-uds-cse&cx=partner-pub-0953829391660321:1627893179&q=https://www.thelocal.es/20190621/la-manada-spains-infamous-wolf-pack-gang-rape-case-appeal-ends&sa=U&ved=2ahUKEwin5dWj4PXjAhVFQBoKHYloA8QQFjAAegQIARAC&usg=AOvVaw16cRoNG9SYTKZhhY77YYMl" dir="ltr" href="https://www.thelocal.es/20190621/la-manada-spains-infamous-wolf-pack-gang-rape-case-appeal-ends" target="_blank">La Manada: Spain's Supreme Court finds five men GUILTY in gang rape case</a></strong></p>