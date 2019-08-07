French Word of the Day: Infox

<div id="article-description"><div><strong>Why do I need to know infox?</strong></div><div>While <i>infox</i> is not that widely used in casual conversations, you might come across it more and more often when reading and watching the news.</div><div><strong>So, what does it mean?</strong></div><div>The word <i>infox</i> means 'fake news' and it's pronounced with the final 'x' spoken.</div><div>La Commission d'Enrichissement de la langue francaise [the Enrichment Commission for the French language], whose main purpose is to fight rogue anglicisms that pop up in French conversation, came up with the word back in 2017 through a mix of two others: information and intox.</div><div>An '<i>intox</i>' is the abbreviation of <i>intoxication</i> that could be translated by 'hoax'.</div><div>But a hoax does not perfectly fit the concept of fake news. So for a while, French language purists used <i>désinformation</i> - disinformation- to talk about fake news but again, its meaning did not quite meet the reality.</div><div>Another option proposed by the Commission was <i>information fallacieuse</i> - fallacious information. Too long and a bit ancient-sounding, needless to say French media outlets neglected the term to adopt <i>infox</i> instead.</div><div>For example, if you want to express your growing concern about fake news: <i>On peut lire des infox partout maintenant</i>! - Fake news really is everywhere nowadays!</div><div>Or you might read one of those headlines:<i> Infox: Comment les détecter</i>? - Fake news: How to spot them?</div><div>Although it is being used more frequently now, you will still see or hear the odd use of the English 'fake news' in France.</div><div><strong>Other recommendations from the Commission</strong></div><div><i>Infox</i> is not the only new word made up to replace an English equivalent. Every year, the Enrichment Commission debates ideas to preserve French's cultural exception while allowing it to evolve.</div><div>Most recently, the commission recommended <i>vérification des faits</i> for fact-checking and <i>logiciel malveillant</i> for malware while the idea of a 'spoiler' or giving away the ending of a film or TV series <a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/20190710/french-word-of-the-day-divulgcher">became <i>divûlgacher</i></a>. They even suggested to entirely ditch the word beach for every kind of sport you can play on sand - beach-volley would become <i>volley sur plage</i>.</div><div>But at least using these will earn you the approval of France's culture minister Franck Riester, who this week has been urging French people to <a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/20190807/frances-culture-minister-hits-out-at-advertisers-for-using-too-much-english">resist the lure of English phrases</a>.</div><div>For more French phrases, check out our <a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/tag/word">word of the day section</a>.</div></div>