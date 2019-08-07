France's news in English

French police hold man over two-year campaign of tyre slashing in Charente

7 August 2019
14:08 CEST+02:00
Photo: AFP
A 54-year-old man has been charged with slashing more then 120 tyres in a two-year vandalism spree in south west France.

Local police in Chalais in the Charente region have been chasing the perpetrator since 2017, reported local French paper Sud Ouest

The man has been charged with criminal mischief over the slashed tyres, and also with setting fifty hay bales on fire in a field on the night of August 4th.

No one was hurt in the blaze, which took place away from any residential area. However, the damage to farmland was substantial.

He has reportedly admitted to the crimes and is currently being held in custody at Angoulême prison. 

 
