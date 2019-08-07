French police hold man over two-year campaign of tyre slashing in Charente

<p>Local police in Chalais in the Charente region have been chasing the perpetrator since 2017, reported <a href="https://www.sudouest.fr/2019/08/07/charente-a-chalais-le-pyromane-et-serial-creveur-de-pneus-derriere-les-barreaux-6421941-1185.php ">local French paper Sud Ouest</a>. </p><p>The man has been charged with criminal mischief over the slashed tyres, and also with setting fifty hay bales on fire in a field on the night of August 4th.</p><p>No one was hurt in the blaze, which took place away from any residential area. However, the damage to farmland was substantial.</p><p>He has reportedly admitted to the crimes and is currently being held in custody at Angoulême prison. </p>