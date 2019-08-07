France's Deliveroo drivers call for protests and boycott in wages row

<p>"Today we want clients to know what's going on. </p><p>"Just for today, we're asking them not to order via Deliveroo or to connect to the site, to support the movement," said Jean-Daniel Zamor, president of the firm's Paris collective of riders.</p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1565179211_000_RW9FJ.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 446px;" /></p><p>Zamor said the wheeled couriers would also gather on Wednesday night at the Place de la Republique for a protest, which would be followed by efforts to block deliveries from several restaurants.</p><p>Riders have already been carrying out blockages and protests in recent days, after British-based Deliveroo said it would no longer guarantee a minimum of €4.70 per delivery in Paris - a rate that changes for each city.</p><p>The company also cut pay for shorter trips while increasing it for longer routes, which many of the riders shun because they aren't worth the effort.</p><p>"Deliveroo was the platform that paid more or less the best, but now it's aligning itself with its rivals," Zamor said. "It's increasing insecurity for the entire sector."</p><p>Like other big cities around the world, Paris and other French hubs such as Marseille have seen a proliferation of food delivery bikes and mopeds zipping around the streets in recent years.</p><p>Usually the couriers are freelance workers who have often battled for a guaranteed number of hours' work and other benefits.</p><p>Deliveroo France says the new pay rules will lead to higher earnings for "more than 54 percent of all orders."</p><p>Zamor rejected the claim, saying the new system would cut riders' earnings by 30 to 50 percent.</p><p>France is the second-largest market for Deliveroo, operating in 200 cities with 10,000 restaurant partners.</p>