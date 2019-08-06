Major blaze destroys buildings in French Alpine holiday resort of Morzine

<p>A major fire broke out in the early hours of Tuesday morning in Morzine in Haut-Savoie in eastern France.</p><p>It rapidly spread through the centre of the town until three buildings were alight on the rue Taille de Mas du Plene.</p><div><iframe allow="encrypted-media" allowtransparency="true" frameborder="0" height="738" scrolling="no" src="https://www.facebook.com/plugins/post.php?href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2FMountainRadioTV%2Fposts%2F1650440645091432&width=500" style="border:none;overflow:hidden" width="500"></iframe></div><p> </p><p>Around 40 people were evacuated but no-one was hurt as 43 French firefighters battled to bring the flames under control.</p><p>The evacuated people have been temporarily housed in the local tourist office, which is also arranging alternative accommodation.</p><div><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p dir="ltr" lang="en"><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Morzine?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Morzine</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/fire?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#fire</a> looks contained to one building. Told it's L' Etale restaurant on main St. towards Pleney. Town centre worst hit by the smoke. Video=scene from Taille de Grand Mas. <a href="https://twitter.com/ledauphine?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ledauphine</a> <a href="https://t.co/9elDlT2dfA">pic.twitter.com/9elDlT2dfA</a></p>— Alec Wilkinson (@alecwilkinson) <a href="https://twitter.com/alecwilkinson/status/1158576591242452992?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">August 6, 2019</a></blockquote></div><p> </p><p>Morzine is a popular tourist destination for both summer breaks and ski holidays during the season.</p>