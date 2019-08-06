France's news in English

Editions:  Europe · Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

Major blaze destroys buildings in French Alpine holiday resort of Morzine

The Local
news@thelocal.fr
@thelocalfrance
6 August 2019
10:11 CEST+02:00
glance

Share this article

Major blaze destroys buildings in French Alpine holiday resort of Morzine
Morzine in the French Alps. Photo: AFP
The Local
news@thelocal.fr
@thelocalfrance
6 August 2019
10:11 CEST+02:00
Fire has ripped trough the centre of the popular French Alpine holiday resort Morzine.

A major fire broke out in the early hours of Tuesday morning in Morzine in Haut-Savoie in eastern France.

It rapidly spread through the centre of the town until three buildings were alight on the rue Taille de Mas du Plene.

 

Around 40 people were evacuated but no-one was hurt as 43 French firefighters battled to bring the flames under control.

The evacuated people have been temporarily housed in the local tourist office, which is also arranging alternative accommodation.

 

Morzine is  a popular tourist destination for both summer breaks and ski holidays during the season.

 

 

 
glance

Share this article

Popular articles

  1. The nine French words you need to be very, very careful when pronouncing
  2. Shepherds on French-Spanish border fear that bears will strike again
  3. Why you might be getting text messages from random French people
  4. French protesters attend activist training camps ahead of G7 summit
  5. French police clash with protesters marking death of festival-goer

Member comments

The Local is not responsible for content posted by users.
Become a Member or sign-in to leave a comment.

From our sponsors

VIDEO: Three surprising facts that will make you want to visit Malta

Game of Thrones has ended but it lives on in Malta! Find out how and learn two more unexpected facts about this little archipelago in the middle of the Med.

More news

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

03/08
Apartment for Short / Mid Term Rent in Provence
20/07
Looking for long-term, unfurnished rental/Provence
20/07
Residential Astronomy Centre
20/07
Job vacancy: Reporter for The Local France
16/07
Going Back to the UK?
16/07
Interior Design Services
View all notices
Post a new notice