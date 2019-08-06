Major blaze destroys buildings in French Alpine holiday resort of Morzine

A major fire broke out in the early hours of Tuesday morning in Morzine in Haut-Savoie in eastern France.

It rapidly spread through the centre of the town until three buildings were alight on the rue Taille de Mas du Plene.

Around 40 people were evacuated but no-one was hurt as 43 French firefighters battled to bring the flames under control.

The evacuated people have been temporarily housed in the local tourist office, which is also arranging alternative accommodation.

#Morzine #fire looks contained to one building. Told it's L' Etale restaurant on main St. towards Pleney. Town centre worst hit by the smoke. Video=scene from Taille de Grand Mas. @ledauphine pic.twitter.com/9elDlT2dfA — Alec Wilkinson (@alecwilkinson) August 6, 2019

Morzine is a popular tourist destination for both summer breaks and ski holidays during the season.