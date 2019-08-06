France's news in English

Editions:  Europe · Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

'Lost' works from French literary giant Marcel Proust to be published in October

AFP
news@thelocal.fr
@thelocalfrance
6 August 2019
08:32 CEST+02:00
culture

Share this article

'Lost' works from French literary giant Marcel Proust to be published in October
Photo: AFP
AFP
news@thelocal.fr
@thelocalfrance
6 August 2019
08:32 CEST+02:00
Fans of French literary giant Marcel Proust will soon have the chance to read nine novellas from early in his career that were only unearthed last year, the publishing house said on Monday.

The nine texts by the author of Swann's Way were originally to be part of his first book, Les Plaisirs et les Jours (Pleasures and Days), a collection of poems and short stories published in 1896.

But Proust, who was still in his 20s, later decided not to include them.

The home of the writer's aunt and uncle in Illiers-Combray is now open to the public. Photo: AFP

They were uncovered by Bernard de Fallois, a noted Proust specialist who died last year, and founder of the Fallois publishing house.

It will issue the collection on October 9 under the title The Mysterious Correspondent and Other Unpublished Novellas.

"With this diverse collection of previously unpublished novellas and texts, we discover the sources of Swann's Way," the house said in a statement.

Bernard de Fallois had previously discovered a Proust novel that went unpublished in his lifetime, Jean Santeuil, as well as an unfinished text called Contre Sainte-Beuve. Both were eventually published in the 1950s.

Proust, who died in 1922 at the age of 51, has been hugely influential for subsequent generations of authors, in particular for the masterpiece In  Search of Lost Time, also called Remembrance of Things Past, the first volume of the Swann works.

A copy of that book, dedicated by Proust to his lover, sold at auction in December for €1.51 million, a record for a French book.

The newfound texts show a young writer dabbling in new narrative techniques while exploring such risque themes for the era as physical love and homosexuality.

"Because of their audacity, he probably thought they would offend a social milieu dominated by traditional moral forces," the publisher said.

The 180-page collection will include facsimiles of the original texts as well as analysis and critiques.

 
culture

Share this article

Popular articles

  1. The nine French words you need to be very, very careful when pronouncing
  2. Firefighting pilot dies in plane crash in southern France
  3. Paris's overcrowded Louvre to make reservations compulsory
  4. Shepherds on French-Spanish border fear that bears will strike again
  5. Why you might be getting text messages from random French people today

Member comments

The Local is not responsible for content posted by users.
Become a Member or sign-in to leave a comment.

From our sponsors

VIDEO: Three surprising facts that will make you want to visit Malta

Game of Thrones has ended but it lives on in Malta! Find out how and learn two more unexpected facts about this little archipelago in the middle of the Med.

More news

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

03/08
Apartment for Short / Mid Term Rent in Provence
20/07
Looking for long-term, unfurnished rental/Provence
20/07
Residential Astronomy Centre
20/07
Job vacancy: Reporter for The Local France
16/07
Going Back to the UK?
16/07
Interior Design Services
View all notices
Post a new notice