Last week the president of the French banking association the Federation Bancaire Francais Laurent Mignon wrote to finance minister Bruno Le Maire warning him that banks may have to close 40,000 accounts belonging to US citizens.

The problems relate to the new FATCA tax accord passed by the US.

But even ahead of a waiver for the new rules expiring in France, we have heard anecdotal evidence of Americans either having trouble opening accounts or having their French accounts closed down without warning.

We want to hear from our readers on their experiences.