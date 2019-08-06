100 years since French daredevil pilot completed Arc de Triomphe stunt

<p>Early on a Thursday morning 100 years ago, a French WWI veteran took off on a secret mission that would propel him into the record books - a daredevil flight under the monumental Arc de Triomphe in Paris.</p><p>Charles Godefroy pulled off the stunt on August 7, 1919, to the astonishment of crowds gathered below on the Champs-Elysees.</p><p><strong>READ ALSO '<a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/20190805/well-have-flying-cars-by-the-end-of-the-year-promises-frances-flyboard-hero-zapata">We'll have flying cars by the end of the year' promises France's flyboard hero Franky Zapata</a></strong></p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1565089118_000_1IQ64S.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 426px;" /><i>Zapata above the Champs-Elysées on July 14th. Photo: AFP</i></p><p>Dozens fled or threw themselves on the ground as the biplane whizzed just a few metres over their heads.</p><p>It was the same site where 100 years later French inventor Franky Zapata would wow Bastille Day crowds with his flying hoverboard.</p><p>Like other airmen who fought during World War 1, Godefroy took offence when pilots were ordered to march alongside other soldiers during the national Bastille Day military parade just a few weeks earlier on July 14.</p><p>He was determined to remind the country of pilots' exploits and sacrifices during the war, and began preparing his flight with the help of a journalist friend, Jacques Mortane.</p><p>Other aviation pioneers had already renounced the attempt, including Roland Garros who claimed that trying to fit through the narrow 14.5-metre (48-foot) opening would lead to an untimely death, according to French historian Philippe Gras.</p><p>But Godefroy had practised by flying under a bridge at Miramas on the Mediterranean coast and chose a Nieuport fighter plane with a wingspan of just nine metres.</p><p>Mortane was waiting when Godefroy zoomed under the monument at around 8:00 am and captured the feat on film.</p><p>Despite having flouted any number of military rules, Godefroy got off with a mere warning from his superiors and became a hero in his hometown of La Fleche in western France, which erected a plaque in his honour.</p><p>Since then, several illicit flights under the arch have been made over the years while other daredevils have buzzed under the much wider arches of the Eiffel Tower.</p>