France's news in English

Editions:  Europe · Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

French Expression of the Day: Au pif

The Local
5 August 2019
09:35 CEST+02:00
word

Share this article

French Expression of the Day: Au pif
The Local
5 August 2019
09:35 CEST+02:00
If you don't feel like being painstakingly accurate or just want to trust your gut, then 'au pif' is the expression for you.
Why do I need to know au pif?
 
French people might try to wild guess all sorts of things, and when they do have, they have a dedicated expression for it. If you want to take your shot in the dark in French, keep on reading. 
 
So, what does it mean?
 
The expression au pif means 'at random', 'at a rough guess' and 'off the top of your head'. Pif is a slang word for nez - nose. This expression is based on the idea of flair and instinct.
 
For example, when cooking you might say: Pour les ingrédients, j'y vais au pif! -  I'm adding ingredients at a rough guess!
 
Or, when guessing someone's age, Au pif, je dirais qu'il a 40 ans!  - Guesstimating, I would say he is 40!
 
A slight variant of the expression is au pifomètre ('intuition'), which relies on the image of a certain kind of measurement, literally a intuition thermometer - Au pifomètre, je dirais au'il est 9 heures. - Off the top of my head, I would say it is 9 am.
 
The expression, while informal, is not rude or impolite but it does give you a laid-back, sometimes careless attitude - for example, you can't tell your boss you are doing something au pif or else you will get in trouble.
 
Au pif is not the only saying  that can be used when guessing or choosing something at random, you could also use  à vue de nez - 'approximately', which also comes from this idea of flair, au doigt mouillé - by rule of thumb, or au petit bonheur la chance - haphazardly.
 
Where you may have heard pif before
 
If the word pif is mainly used when referring to one's nose, it can also be a slang word for wine, especially red wine. There is also 'Pif le chien', a famous cartoon dog created in the 1950s that is still published to this day.
 
 
 
 
word

Share this article

Popular articles

  1. The nine French words you need to be very, very careful when pronouncing
  2. Firefighting pilot dies in plane crash in southern France
  3. Paris's overcrowded Louvre to make reservations compulsory
  4. French daredevil becomes first person to zip across Channel on flyboard
  5. French protesters attend activist training camps ahead of G7 summit

Member comments

The Local is not responsible for content posted by users.
Become a Member or sign-in to leave a comment.

From our sponsors

VIDEO: Three surprising facts that will make you want to visit Malta

Game of Thrones has ended but it lives on in Malta! Find out how and learn two more unexpected facts about this little archipelago in the middle of the Med.

More news

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

03/08
Apartment for Short / Mid Term Rent in Provence
20/07
Looking for long-term, unfurnished rental/Provence
20/07
Residential Astronomy Centre
20/07
Job vacancy: Reporter for The Local France
16/07
Going Back to the UK?
16/07
Interior Design Services
View all notices
Post a new notice