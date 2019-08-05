French Expression of the Day: Au pif

<div id="article-description"><div id="premium-top"><strong>Why do I need to know au pif?</strong></div></div><div id="article-body"><div id="premium-container"><div>French people might try to wild guess all sorts of things, and when they do have, they have a dedicated expression for it. If you want to take your shot in the dark in French, keep on reading. </div><div><strong>So, what does it mean?</strong></div><div>The expression <i>au pif</i> means 'at random', 'at a rough guess' and 'off the top of your head'. <i>Pif</i> is a slang word for <i>nez</i> - nose. This expression is based on the idea of flair and instinct.</div><div>For example, when cooking you might say: <i>Pour les ingrédients, j'y vais au pif!</i> - I'm adding ingredients at a rough guess!</div><div>Or, when guessing someone's age, <i>Au pif, je dirais qu'il a 40 ans!</i> - Guesstimating, I would say he is 40!</div><div>A slight variant of the expression is <i>au pifomètre</i> ('intuition'), which relies on the image of a certain kind of measurement, literally a intuition thermometer - <i>Au pifomètre, je dirais au'il est 9 heures</i>. - Off the top of my head, I would say it is 9 am.</div><div>The expression, while informal, is not rude or impolite but it does give you a laid-back, sometimes careless attitude - for example, you can't tell your boss you are doing something <i>au pif</i> or else you will get in trouble.</div><div><i>Au pif</i> is not the only saying that can be used when guessing or choosing something at random, you could also use <i>à vue de nez</i> - 'approximately', which also comes from this idea of flair, <i>au doigt mouillé</i> - by rule of thumb, or <i>au petit bonheur la chance</i> - haphazardly.</div><div><strong>Where you may have heard pif before</strong></div><div>If the word <i>pif</i> is mainly used when referring to one's nose, it can also be a slang word for wine, especially red wine. There is also 'Pif le chien', a famous cartoon dog created in the 1950s that is still published to this day.</div><div><div><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p dir="ltr" lang="fr">Vous avez aimé <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Pif?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Pif</a> le chien ? Vous ne l'avez pas oublié ? Vous voulez en savoir davantage sur ce chien anthropomorphe et sa drôle de famille ? Et Hercule, vous vous souvenez ?... Ce sera vendredi 21 décembre à la <a href="https://twitter.com/MSHDijon?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MSHDijon</a> <a href="https://t.co/11gKc32zBs">pic.twitter.com/11gKc32zBs</a></p>— Bertrand Tillier (@bertran_tillier) <a href="https://twitter.com/bertran_tillier/status/1074950709513256961?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">December 18, 2018</a></blockquote></div></div><div><a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/tag/word" target="_blank">For more French Expressions and French Words of the Day you can CLICK HERE to see our full list</a></div></div></div>