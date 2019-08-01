What changes about life in France in August 2019

Changing your car to a greener vehicle

France's prime a la conversion or prime a la casse - is basically a bonus or financial aid given to low-earning car owners who ditch their older vehicles to buy a newer car with a less polluting engine - basically one with a Crit'Air sticker numbering 1.

But the rules are changing as of August 1st 2019 because the policy has been a victim of its success and it's costing the state too much - €900 as opposed to €600 million initially budgeted.

In order for individuals to receive the financial aid, they need to conform to the new conditions taking action on August 1st, 2019 which include:

Only the cleanest of new vehicles will qualify in other words ones that emit less than 117g/km of CO2 emissions rather than 122g/km, which was the previous level. Basically car owners won't qualify for the aid if they intend to buy any second-hand diesel vehicle.

From August onwards a person's revenu fiscal de reference will be used to determine whether they qualify for the prime a la conversion. This is an amount calculated by the a tax authority that you can find in your estimated tax bill (avis d'imposition). The threshold set will be €13,489 so anyone with a revenue fiscal above this amount won't qualify for the prime. In other words the bonus will only be applicable to the country's lower earning households.

The bonus will no longer be given out to individuals buying less polluting cars that cost over €60,000.

And importantly the amount of aid people can receive will be reduced. This all depends on what kind of car you are buying and what your revenues are but, in short, the level of prime will be less advantageous after August 1st. (More information here)

Grants for parents

The allocation rentrée scolaire is a form of educational financial grant offered to certain families with children ages 6 to 18, in order to help them with their educational expenses and is paid every summer.

It's essentially money to help the more hard-up families cope with the expenses of having to buy stationary, bags, and books for the rentrée - return to school in September, which can be quite high.

The amount of money given depends on the parents' financial situation, tax revenues, the child's age and which educational system they are enrolled in.

This year the grants will be paid out on August 20th for most households.

La rentrée: These are the 29 items your child will need for school in France

AFP

Gas prices

The Energy regulatory commission announced that the prices of Gas are set to drop by 0.5 percent from Thursday, August 1st.

This percentage drop comes after a 6.8 percent drop during the month of July.

Water restrictions

In order to cope with insufficient water resources, the French government will be putting tight restrictions on water usage in many departments.

Some 77 departments currently have water restrictions in place. What those restrictions entail is normally decided on at a local level. You can find out more HERE.

READ ALSO: Drought alerts in France - What you can do to save water

Fuel Prices are dropping

Good news for holidaymakers or at least those who are heading on holiday with their cars.

Since mid July the price of fuel has been falling and is set to continue that way in August Diesel is around 0.6 centimes cheaper per litre and unleaded SP96 petrol has dropped by around 1.26 centimes.

Electricity

While gas prices falling it's the opposite for electricity, which is on the rise.

The Energy Regulation Commission says there will be a 1.23% rise in electricity prices in August which comes are a rise in June of 5.9 percent. The price rise applies to EDF customers, which is abut 80 percent of households.

Taxes

From mid-August, you will be able to modify errors or add in any important details to your tax assessment (avis d'imposition) such as a marriage declaration or a divorce, that could affect your eventual bill.

These changes could be done either online on the consumer's personal space, or through resending the tax application. Make sure you include a letter declaring the update on your application.`

CLICK HERE for more info

Summer sales end

If you want to get your hands on a bargain you will need to be quick - for most of France the summer sale period ends on Tuesday, August 6th. After that shops will again be forbidden to offer widespread discounts until January.

In most of the country the sales end on August 6th, but in the Pyrénées-Orientales and Alpes-Maritime départements it is August 13th while people in Corsica have until August 20th to snap up a bargain.