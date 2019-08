Maryse Malin, 71, was shot three times by the 66-year-old army veteran that she rented a villa to.

The killing has shocked the small town of Les Arcs-sur-Argens in the Var département in south east France, where Mme Malin was described as a "sweet, kind and caring" lady.

However neighbours told local newspaper Var-Matin that the tenant had for several weeks been complaining about the heat, and had asked for air conditioning to be installed.

According to Mme Malin's step niece Véronique Gautier, she had agreed, but said it could not be installed until October.

A murder investigation has been opened.