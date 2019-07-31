Post-mortem: Love letters and absinthe pile up at grave of French poet Rimbaud

<p>Two or three times a week the postman shows up at a cemetery in the eastern French town of Charleville-Mezieres with a letter for a poet who continues to stir passions 127 years after his death.</p><p>Some of the missives addressed to Arthur Rimbaud contain declarations of undying love for the prodigious enfant terrible of French letters, who passed away at 37 after a rollercoaster life that included an opium-fuelled affair with fellow poet Paul Verlaine as well as a stint as an arms dealer.</p><p>"Rimbaud, even if you are no longer there, know that I will love you forever," reads one of the letters deposited in the yellow postbox inscribed with the poet's name at the entrance to the graveyard.</p><p>Another promises him "the sun, moon and stars".`</p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1564556335_000_1HT7PK.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 426px;" /><i>Cemetery's caretaker Bernard Colin pulls out a handwritten letter. AFP</i></p><p>Some of those trying to commune with the dead poet seem to find solace in writing to another tortured soul, who stunned the Paris literary scene as a precocious teen attempting to chart the unconscious mind in poems striking for their modernism.</p><p>Rummaging through a stack of shoe boxes in which he keeps the correspondence, the cemetery's caretaker Bernard Colin pulls out a handwritten letter from a man named Philippe who is contemplating the "living shreds of my youth, the last promise of my miserable existence."</p><p>He never fails to be moved by the emotions expressed.</p><p>"People confide in Rimbaud about their disillusionment. He is their confidant. They talk to him as if he were still alive," the watchman said.</p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1564556348_000_1HT7PM.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 426px;" /></p><p><strong>Charleville's Jim Morrison</strong></p><p>The steady trickle of letters and visitors testifies to the renewed interest in the poet, whose mystique was enhanced by his decision to renounce poetry in his prime for a peripatetic existence as a mercenary-turned-merchant-turn<wbr>ed-arms-trader.</wbr></p><p><wbr><p>When Colin moved into the caretaker's lodge 37 years ago his predecessor told him "no-one is interested in Rimbaud."</p><p>"That has certainly changed," he said with a smile.</p><p>So too has the regard in which Rimbaud is held locally.</p><p>As a teen, the poet railed against the strictures of small-town life in Charleville, a town near Belgium that has long laboured under a reputation for being dull, and continually plotted his escape.</p><p>Yet throughout his short life, he would invariably return home in times of crisis, such as when Verlaine pulled a gun on him during a quarrel in Brussels and shot him in the arm.</p><p>The self-styled prophet struggled to gain acceptance in his hometown, which studiously ignored him up until the 1960s when counterculture figures such as</p><p>The Doors' Jim Morrison began acclaiming him as their idol.</p><p>Cottoning onto the tourist potential of brand Rimbaud the town in 1969 got a Rimbaud Museum, and in 2004, on the 150th anniversary of his birth, a house where he lived was transformed into a commemorative space.</p><p>"Rimbaud is Charleville-Meziere's Jim Morrison!" the museum's director Lucille Pennel said, comparing the lure of the poet to that of The Doors' frontman whose Paris grave has also become a fan shrine.</p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1564556362_000_1HT7PO.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 426px;" /></p><p><strong>Empty absinthe bottles -</strong></p><p>Some visitors to Charleville cheer on Rimbaud's youthful excesses by leaving empty bottles of absinthe or cigarettes packs on his grave.</p><p>Others take his example further.</p><p>Colin said he had surprised some couples having sex behind the twin white headstones that loom over the family grave -- one for Rimbaud, the other for his sister Isabelle who died at the age of 17.</p><p>Among the devotees to have visited the grave recently are American singer-songwriter Patti Smith, who left behind a guitar plectrum, as well as French rocker Hubert-Felix Thiefaine and former prime minister Dominique de Villepin.</p><p>In a sign of the poet's global appeal, the cemetery also receives a large number of Asian visitors.</p><p>Colin welcomes them all on behalf of the deceased, to whom he feels a degree of kinship.</p><p>"After so many years I feel that I know him almost as well as my family," he said.</p></wbr></p>