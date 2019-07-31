Post-mortem: Love letters and absinthe pile up at grave of French poet Rimbaud

Two or three times a week the postman shows up at a cemetery in the eastern French town of Charleville-Mezieres with a letter for a poet who continues to stir passions 127 years after his death.

Some of the missives addressed to Arthur Rimbaud contain declarations of undying love for the prodigious enfant terrible of French letters, who passed away at 37 after a rollercoaster life that included an opium-fuelled affair with fellow poet Paul Verlaine as well as a stint as an arms dealer.

"Rimbaud, even if you are no longer there, know that I will love you forever," reads one of the letters deposited in the yellow postbox inscribed with the poet's name at the entrance to the graveyard.

Another promises him "the sun, moon and stars".`

Cemetery's caretaker Bernard Colin pulls out a handwritten letter. AFP

Some of those trying to commune with the dead poet seem to find solace in writing to another tortured soul, who stunned the Paris literary scene as a precocious teen attempting to chart the unconscious mind in poems striking for their modernism.

Rummaging through a stack of shoe boxes in which he keeps the correspondence, the cemetery's caretaker Bernard Colin pulls out a handwritten letter from a man named Philippe who is contemplating the "living shreds of my youth, the last promise of my miserable existence."

He never fails to be moved by the emotions expressed.

"People confide in Rimbaud about their disillusionment. He is their confidant. They talk to him as if he were still alive," the watchman said.

Charleville's Jim Morrison

The steady trickle of letters and visitors testifies to the renewed interest in the poet, whose mystique was enhanced by his decision to renounce poetry in his prime for a peripatetic existence as a mercenary-turned-merchant-turn ed-arms-trader.