We all have our own personal horror story of the time we got some French very wrong - often revolving around that cruelest of false friends excité (let's just say that it does not mean excited in the sense of you're looking forward to meeting the new boss).

But it may comfort learners to know that at least they are not alone in this, and the Twitter hashtag #frenchproblems has been laying bare the sheer scale of the confusion that exists out there.

Here are a few of our favourites, from mishearing words, mispronouncing something crucial to the knotty social problems like using 'tu' and 'vous' that are blissfully absent in English.

Of course the simplest error is getting the word totally wrong and saying something wildly different to what you actually wanted to convey.

I asked evanson for gum and he gave me an eraser #frenchprobs — Suzie Sawicki (@SuzieSawicki) April 19, 2017 Accidentally saying you eat lawyers for lunch when you actually mean avocados #FrenchProbs — Z (@durhamsboat) March 11, 2016 Kyle "okay what are we doing?"

Johnny "going upstairs to rape the cheese"

Me: ....

Johnny: .....

Johnny "omfg I meant shred. Sorry I'm french, in french rapppé"#frenglish #lostintranslation #ooops #frenchproblems — GFMBOtt (@GFMBOtt) March 17, 2019 Then there's the pronunciation, which can be a minefield for both Anglophones speaking French and French people speaking English.

Everytime I try to say “G’day” like an Australian I sound like I’m saying “Guidé”. #FrenchProblems — Sof (@LeFrenchAccent) February 1, 2019

Tried my French yesterday spoke to @DragonsOfficiel supporter said congratulations turned out I said mushrooms #frenchproblems — Rick Hartley 🏃🚴⚽️ 💛💙 (@RickHartley64) August 26, 2018

In French sometimes a word is more than just a word, sometimes its about conveying social status as well.

I just used a tutoiement with my neighbors who I don't think I'm on that level with yet #ouch #frenchprobs — Kaleb Knowlton (@kaleb_knowlton) October 25, 2016

#frenchproblems when you say « Salut » at someone and they say « bonjour » back.... pic.twitter.com/H0UluFaV0I — Angus Hughes (@gusgus9876) July 31, 2018

Omg I just tutoyed a stranger in the supermarket by accident and I wanna die #frenchproblems #frenchspeaking — Sara (@sararoebuckx) January 3, 2018

Then there's that old favourite, the French numbering system which has been baffling English-speakers for decades.

And finally, don't assume that French is going to be the same in all Francophone countries

So I started working in Quebec, and my French is no bueno. Turns out I keep pronouncing my "que"s like the French word for #ass #frenchprobs — Bereas Sailing (@ProCdnAuDigger) August 5, 2017