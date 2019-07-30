<p>Whether you've settled in the south-east of France, visited once on twice on holiday or are just a fan from a distance, test your knowledge of the area on our 15-question quiz. </p><div><div class="riddle_target" data-auto-scroll="true" data-auto-scroll-offset="5" data-bg="rgb(255, 255, 255)" data-fg="#1486CD" data-rid-id="202625" style="margin:0 auto;max-width:100%;width:640px;"></div></div><link href="https://www.riddle.com/files/css/embed.css" rel="stylesheet" /><div><div class="riddle_target" data-auto-scroll="true" data-auto-scroll-offset="5" data-bg="rgb(255, 255, 255)" data-fg="#1486CD" data-rid-id="202625" style="margin:0 auto;max-width:100%;width:640px;"><iframe src="https://www.riddle.com/a/202625?" style="width:100%;height:300px;border:1px solid #cfcfcf;" title="Pop Quiz - How well do you know Provence and the French Riviera?"><section><h2> </h2><p>How well do you know Provence and the French Riviera?</p></section><section><h2> </h2><p>The French name Côte d’Azur was given to the Riviera by which French writer in 1887?</p></section><section><h3> </h3><p><span style="color: rgb(0, 0, 0);">In which Riviera city or town is a canon fired every day at noon?</span></p></section><section><h3> </h3><p><span style="color: rgb(0, 0, 0);">Earlier this year the restaurant Mirazur in the south-east of France was named the best in the world by British trade magazine Restaurant. But where does its chef patron, Mauro Colagreco, originally come from?

Which flower is particularly associated with Provence, attracting thousands of tourists a year to photograph the spectacular fields in bloom?

One of the area's tourist hotspots - which Riviera town is this?

Novak Djokovic is one of many celebrities living in Monte-Carlo. In 2016 he made a small business investment by opening what in the area?

Nice's eponymous Salade Niçoise is a summer time classic, but what does a traditional salad contain?

One of these famous books from American Literature was largely written on the French Riviera. Which one is it?

The Palme d'Or is the Cannes Film Festival's most prestigious award. Which film first won the title all the way back in 1955?

Monaco is one of the richest countries in the world. As of June 2019, what is the average yearly salary in the principality?

The aniseed flavoured drink Pastis is ubiquitous throughout southern France, but what does its name mean in Occitan, the regional language of southern France?

Monte Carlo Casino is one of the world's most famous gambling hotspots. Which of these funny laws does it employ?

The inspiration of many artists over the years, in this Nice museum you can browse the works of which famous artist?

Which famous Provence landmark is this?

Southern France has long acted as a magnet for artists, but which painter attempted to found an artists' commune in Arles in Provence in 1888?