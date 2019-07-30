QUIZ: How well do you know Provence and the French Riviera?

Whether you've settled in the south-east of France, visited once on twice on holiday or are just a fan from a distance, test your knowledge of the area on our 15-question quiz.

<section> <h2> </h2> <p> How well do you know Provence and the French Riviera?</p> </section><section> <h2> </h2> <p> The French name Côte d’Azur was given to the Riviera by which French writer in 1887?</p> </section><section> <h3> </h3> <p> <span style="color: rgb(0, 0, 0);">In which Riviera city or town is a canon fired every day at noon?</span></p> </section><section> <h3> </h3> <p> <span style="color: rgb(0, 0, 0);">Earlier this year the restaurant Mirazur in the south-east of France was named the best in the world by British trade magazine Restaurant. But where does its chef patron, Mauro Colagreco, originally come from?</span></p> </section><section> <h3> </h3> <p> <span style="color: rgb(0, 0, 0);">Which flower is particularly associated with Provence, attracting thousands of tourists a year to photograph the spectacular fields in bloom?</span></p> </section><section> <h3> </h3> <p> One of the area’s tourist hotspots - which Riviera town is this? </p> </section><section> <h3> </h3> <p> Novak Djokovic is one of many celebrities living in Monte-Carlo. In 2016 he made a small business investment by opening what in the area? </p> </section><section> <h3> </h3> <p> <span style="color: rgb(0, 0, 0);">Nice's eponymous Salade Niçoise is a summer time classic, but what does a traditional salad contain?</span></p> </section><section> <h3> </h3> <p> One of these famous books from American Literature was largely written on the French Riviera. Which one is it? </p> </section><section> <h3> </h3> <p> The Palme d’Or is the Cannes Film Festival’s most prestigious award. Which film first won the title all the way back in 1955? </p> </section><section> <h3> </h3> <p> Monaco is one of the richest countries in the world. As of June 2019, what is the average yearly salary in the principality? </p> </section><section> <h3> </h3> <p> The aniseed flavoured drink Pastis is ubiquitous throughout southern France, but what does its name mean in Occitan, the regional language of southern France?</p> </section><section> <h3> </h3> <p> Monte Carlo Casino is one of the world’s most famous gambling hotspots. Which of these funny laws does it employ? </p> </section><section> <h3> </h3> <p> The inspiration of many artists over the years, in this Nice museum you can browse the works of which famous artist? </p> </section><section> <h3> </h3> <p> Which famous Provence landmark is this?</p> </section><section> <h3> </h3> <p> Southern France has long acted as a magnet for artists, but which painter attempted to found an artists' commune in Arles in Provence in 1888?</p> </section><section></section><section></section>

