QUIZ: How well do you know Provence and the French Riviera?

The Local
30 July 2019
10:45 CEST+02:00
QUIZ: How well do you know Provence and the French Riviera?
Photo: AFP
Tourist hotspot and a playground for millionaires, Provence and the French Riviera are some of the country's most visited areas - but how well do you know them?

Whether you've settled in the south-east of France, visited once on twice on holiday or are just a fan from a distance, test your knowledge of the area on our 15-question quiz. 

Quiz Maker - powered by Riddle

 

 

 
