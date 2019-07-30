Growth of French economy slows in blow for Macron

<p>France's economy stagnated in the second quarter of 2019, growing by a lower-than-forecast 0.2 percent, largely to a slowdown in household spending, the national statistics office Insee said Tuesday.</p><p>Insee had predicted quarter-on-quarter GDP growth of 0.3 percent for the eurozone's second-largest economy between April and June, the same rate as in the first quarter. The result matches the forecast by the central bank, however.</p><p>Consumer spending on goods and services both grew at a slower pace, despite President Emmanuel Macron announcing several measures in April to try allay "yellow vest" protests over spending power.</p><p>There was good news on the investment front, however, with business investment rising 1.2 percent, up from 0.7 percent in the first quarter.</p><p>The figures cast doubt on the government's ability to reach its target of full-year growth of 1.4 percent.</p><p>Last year, the French economy grew by 1.7 percent, down from 2.3 percent in 2017, a fall that was also attributed to weaker consumer demand following weeks of often violent demonstrations over Macron's economic policies.</p><p>The "yellow vests" -- so-called because of their signature high-visibility vests -- began occupying traffic roundabouts in November over a planned hike in fuel taxes. The movement ballooned into a broader revolt over inequality, marked by weekly demonstrations in big cities that regularly turned violent.</p><p>The protests have shrunk in size since the government announced a series of measures to boost the earnings of the working poor and cut taxes.</p><p>The government has also linked the slowdown to flagging growth in the eurozone and trade tensions with the United States.</p><p>"The global context is not very favourable, which of course weighs on the French economic climate," Emmanuel Jessua, an economist at the Rexecode economic institute in Paris said.</p>