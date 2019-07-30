France's news in English

Editions:  Europe · Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

Growth of French economy slows in blow for Macron

AFP
news@thelocal.fr
@thelocalfrance
30 July 2019
09:13 CEST+02:00
economy

Share this article

Growth of French economy slows in blow for Macron
Photo: AFP
AFP
news@thelocal.fr
@thelocalfrance
30 July 2019
09:13 CEST+02:00
The growth of the French economy has almost ground to a halt, new data revealed on Tuesday in a blow for President Emmanuel Macron.

France's economy stagnated in the second quarter of 2019, growing by a lower-than-forecast 0.2 percent, largely to a slowdown in household spending, the national statistics office Insee said Tuesday.

Insee had predicted quarter-on-quarter GDP growth of 0.3 percent for the eurozone's second-largest economy between April and June, the same rate as in the first quarter. The result matches the forecast by the central bank, however.

Consumer spending on goods and services both grew at a slower pace, despite President Emmanuel Macron announcing several measures in April to try allay "yellow vest" protests over spending power.

There was good news on the investment front, however, with business investment rising 1.2 percent, up from 0.7 percent in the first quarter.

The figures cast doubt on the government's ability to reach its target of full-year growth of 1.4 percent.

Last year, the French economy grew by 1.7 percent, down from 2.3 percent in 2017, a fall that was also attributed to weaker consumer demand following weeks of often violent demonstrations over Macron's economic policies.

The "yellow vests" -- so-called because of their signature high-visibility vests -- began occupying traffic roundabouts in November over a planned hike in fuel taxes. The movement ballooned into a broader revolt over inequality, marked by weekly demonstrations in big cities that regularly turned violent.

The protests have shrunk in size since the government announced a series of measures to boost the earnings of the working poor and cut taxes.

The government has also linked the slowdown to flagging growth in the eurozone and trade tensions with the United States.

"The global context is not very favourable, which of course weighs on the French economic climate," Emmanuel Jessua, an economist at the Rexecode economic institute in Paris said.

 
economy

Share this article

Popular articles

  1. The 17 maps you need to see to understand Normandy
  2. 'Anti-French' Facebook comments lead to man being refused residency permit
  3. No-deal Brexit: Holidaymakers and pensioners hit in pocket as pound falls to two-year low
  4. French banks could be forced to close 40,000 accounts of 'accidental Americans'
  5. 'I like the way they look': Teetotaler Trump prefers US wine to French

Member comments

The Local is not responsible for content posted by users.
Become a Member or sign-in to leave a comment.

From our sponsors

VIDEO: Three surprising facts that will make you want to visit Malta

Game of Thrones has ended but it lives on in Malta! Find out how and learn two more unexpected facts about this little archipelago in the middle of the Med.

More news

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

20/07
Looking for long-term, unfurnished rental/Provence
20/07
Residential Astronomy Centre
20/07
Job vacancy: Reporter for The Local France
16/07
Going Back to the UK?
16/07
Interior Design Services
06/07
Languedoc-Roussillon: unique travel & toilet finder by local
View all notices
Post a new notice