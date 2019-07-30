France tells Trump: Your threat to tax French wine is 'stupid'

<p>France drew an angry response from Trump when it became the first major economy to impose a tax on digital giants earlier this month.</p><p>The GAFA tax -- an acronym for Google, Apple, Facebook and Amazon -- aims to plug a fiscal loophole that has seen some internet heavyweights pay next to nothing in countries where they make huge profits.</p><p>The US president blasted the reform and pledged to retaliate with "substantial reciprocal action on (French President Emmanuel) Macron's foolishness" in a tweet last week.</p><p>When asked if French wine could be a target, Trump replied: "Might be on wine or something else."</p><p>"I've always said American wine is better than French wine!" added the US president, who insists he is a teetotaller, in a none too subtle threat of tariffs.</p><p>"It's absurd, as a political and economic debate, to say 'you're taxing the GAFAs, so we're going to tax your wine'. It's completely stupid," French Agriculture Minister Didier Guillaume told French TV channel BFM.</p><p>He also argued that "American wine is not better than French wine".</p><p>"We're taxing the GAFAs simply because they make huge profits of millions or billions of euros or dollars, while employing French workers. There's no reason they shouldn't pay their taxes".</p><p>"This is the third time the US president has threatened a tax, the third time in a year. We'll see if he goes through with it," added Guillaume. </p><p>The minister's comments came after French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire tried to defuse tensions with the US, pledging to reach a deal on taxing tech firms by the end of the G7 summit in late August.</p><p>"There is no desire to specifically target American companies," Le Maire said Saturday, as the three-percent tax would hit all of the world's largest tech firms who generate revenues from French consumers, including Chinese and European ones.</p><p>France has said it would withdraw the tax if an international agreement was reached, and Paris hopes to include all OECD countries by the end of 2020.</p><p>Le Maire had earlier this month hosted G7 finance ministers, including US counterpart Steven Mnuchin, for talks outside Paris. Le Maire said at the time a major agreement was reached in the tax conflict but Mnuchin cautioned there was more work to be done.</p>