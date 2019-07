The Louvre has warned visitors that buying tickets online in advance is the only way of guaranteeing entry to the famous museum.

The 'museum full' signs have been seen outside the entrance as early as 9am some days, to the frustration of many tourists.

The Louvre Museum has seen big increases in attendances recently, with over 10 million visitors a year.

Tourists fighting the heat while waiting in line. Photo: AFP

In May this year it closed due to strikes by the museum staff who claimed that the museum is 'suffocating' from the enormous amount of visits it is receiving, which left the tourists waiting in line in huge disappointment.

J'ai vu ça ! J'abandonne pour cet été, j'irai pendant l'année :p — Lucie (@alreadyteatime) July 27, 2019

If you are an aspiring visitor to the Louvre museum, make sure to buy your ticket online in advance through the museum's website as it will save you a lot of time and trouble.