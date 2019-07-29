The 16th-century French chateau - with its own perfume garden - on sale for €3 million

The château de Boutemont in Ouilly-le-Vicomte, Normandy was originally an 11th century fortress, but the current building was completed in the 16th century.

Listed as a Historic Monument in France, the building is famous for its unusual half timbered exterior, as well as its stunning gardens which have been listed as 'outstanding' by EBTS.

Ce château normand du 16e siècle recherche son nouveau châtelain https://t.co/mubO1p1GpM — Le Figaro Immobilier (@Le_Figaro_Immo) July 28, 2019

With a living area of 1,200 sq m, the chateau has 15 bedrooms, several reception rooms and outbuildings including a chapel, a greenhouse, an orangery and a caretaker's house. It is surrounded by a dry moat with a drawbridge.

The gardens include an Italian garden, a small perfume garden and a French garden. They are open to visitors during the summer and school holidays.

READ ALSO Ten best properties in France you can buy for less than €100k

The chateau was owned by the de Boutemont family for centuries before passing into the hands of the renowned Paris music venue owner Bruno Coquatrix.

The owner of the Olympia de Paris venue entertained showbiz friends including Edith Piaf and Charles Aznavour at Chateau de Boutemont.

For more details of the same, contact estate agent Barnes.