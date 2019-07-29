France's news in English

The 16th-century French chateau - with its own perfume garden - on sale for €3 million

29 July 2019
The 16th-century French chateau - with its own perfume garden - on sale for €3 million
Photo: Chateau de Boutemont
29 July 2019
A historic 16th-century chateau, complete with drawbridge, world renowned gardens and its own chapel, has been put up for sale and could be yours for €3.25 million.

The château de Boutemont in Ouilly-le-Vicomte, Normandy was originally an 11th century fortress, but the current building was completed in the 16th century.

Listed as a Historic Monument in France, the building is famous for its unusual half timbered exterior, as well as its stunning gardens which have been listed as 'outstanding' by EBTS.

 

With a living area of 1,200 sq m, the chateau has 15 bedrooms, several reception rooms and outbuildings including a chapel, a greenhouse, an orangery and a caretaker's house. It is surrounded by a dry moat with a drawbridge.

The gardens include an Italian garden, a small perfume garden and a French garden. They are open to visitors during the summer and school holidays.

READ ALSO Ten best properties in France you can buy for less than €100k

 

The chateau was owned by the de Boutemont family for centuries before passing into the hands of the renowned Paris music venue owner Bruno Coquatrix.

The owner of the Olympia de Paris venue entertained showbiz friends including Edith Piaf and Charles Aznavour at Chateau de Boutemont.

For more details of the same, contact estate agent Barnes.

 

 
