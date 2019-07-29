The 16th-century French chateau - with its own perfume garden - on sale for €3 million

<p>The château de Boutemont in Ouilly-le-Vicomte, Normandy was originally an 11th century fortress, but the current building was completed in the 16th century.</p><p>Listed as a Historic Monument in France, the building is famous for its unusual half timbered exterior, as well as its stunning gardens which have been listed as 'outstanding' by EBTS.</p><div><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p dir="ltr" lang="fr">Ce château normand du 16e siècle recherche son nouveau châtelain <a href="https://t.co/mubO1p1GpM">https://t.co/mubO1p1GpM</a></p>— Le Figaro Immobilier (@Le_Figaro_Immo) <a href="https://twitter.com/Le_Figaro_Immo/status/1155357960736006144?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">July 28, 2019</a></blockquote></div><p> </p><p>With a living area of 1,200 sq m, the chateau has 15 bedrooms, several reception rooms and outbuildings including a chapel, a greenhouse, an orangery and a caretaker's house. It is surrounded by a dry moat with a drawbridge.</p><p>The gardens include an Italian garden, a small perfume garden and a French garden. They are open to visitors during the summer and school holidays.</p><p><strong>READ ALSO <a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/20190701/ten-of-the-best-houses-on-sale-in-france-for-less-than-100k-including-one-at-just-26k">Ten best properties in France you can buy for less than €100k</a></strong></p><amp-youtube data-videoid='-2G-m6mRYsY' layout='responsive' width='480' height='270'></amp-youtube><p> </p><p>The chateau was owned by the de Boutemont family for centuries before passing into the hands of the renowned Paris music venue owner Bruno Coquatrix.</p><p>The owner of the Olympia de Paris venue entertained showbiz friends including Edith Piaf and Charles Aznavour at Chateau de Boutemont.</p><p>For more details of the same, contact <a href="https://www.barnes-international.com/fr/2019/en-normandie-une-propriete-ouverte-sur-l-histoire-733-494-0-0">estate agent Barnes</a>.</p>