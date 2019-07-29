France's news in English

Editions:  Europe · Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

No-deal Brexit: Holidaymakers and pensioners hit in pocket as pound falls to two-year low

The Local
29 July 2019
16:41 CEST+02:00
brexit

Share this article

No-deal Brexit: Holidaymakers and pensioners hit in pocket as pound falls to two-year low
Photo: AFP
The Local
29 July 2019
16:41 CEST+02:00
Summer holidaymakers heading to Europe will feel the pinch as sterling slid to a 28-month low on Monday after new Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government said it now assumed there would be a no-deal Brexit.

Sterling fell below $1.23 against the US dollar. The pound had been trading at $1.50 on the day of the 2016 referendum.

It also fell sharply against the euro - down by around 0.8 percent to €1.10 on international currency markets on Monday as Johnson's government ramped up its no-deal rhetoric.

Following the vote to leave the EU, the pound fell sharply. In the weeks following the referendum the pound fell by 10.4 percent against the Euro from €1.3017 on June 23rd to €1.16 on July 6th 2016. It has been up and down since then will likely fall further as the UK approaches a cliff-edge on Brexit on Halloween.

Analysts say comments from new Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab had helped push down the value of the pound.

He said the UK would be in a better position to negotiate with the EU after a no-deal Brexit and said the "stubborn" EU would be to blame if the UK and Europe parted ways without a deal.

Johnson’s is gambling on his hope that the threat of a no-deal Brexit on October 31st will persuade the EU’s biggest powers - Germany and France - to agree to revise the Withdrawal Agreement that former Prime Minister Theresa May agreed last November but failed three times to push through the British parliament.

It was also reported on Monday that Johnson is refusing to sit down with EU leaders until they show signs of agreeing to drop the Irish backstop.

Johnson has been invited for talks with Germany's Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron, but so far no dates are in the diary.

 

 
brexit

Share this article

Popular articles

  1. The 17 maps you need to see to understand Normandy
  2. 'Anti-French' Facebook comments lead to man being refused residency permit
  3. 'I like the way they look': Teetotaler Trump prefers US wine to French
  4. Swiss court rules taxman can share client data with France
  5. Five things to know about the cyclist the French are pinning their hopes on

Member comments

The Local is not responsible for content posted by users.
Become a Member or sign-in to leave a comment.

From our sponsors

VIDEO: Three surprising facts that will make you want to visit Malta

Game of Thrones has ended but it lives on in Malta! Find out how and learn two more unexpected facts about this little archipelago in the middle of the Med.

More news

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

20/07
Looking for long-term, unfurnished rental/Provence
20/07
Residential Astronomy Centre
20/07
Job vacancy: Reporter for The Local France
16/07
Going Back to the UK?
16/07
Interior Design Services
06/07
Languedoc-Roussillon: unique travel & toilet finder by local
View all notices
Post a new notice