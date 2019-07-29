French word of the day: Nana

<p><strong>Why do I need to know nana?</strong></p><p>For most British people, the word nana is used to describe a grandmother, but in French it has a very different meaning - as a slang term for girlfriend or just a girl. Very definitely an informal term, but one you will hear frequently from young people chatting, or from watching French TV.</p><p><strong>So, what does it mean? </strong></p><p>The word nana means 'young girl', 'woman', 'girlfriend', 'wife', and sometimes 'mistress'. </p><p>For example, you might say: <i>C'est une nana vraiment adorable, tu vas l'adore!</i> - 'she's an adorable girl, you're going to love her!' </p><p>Or <i>Comment t'as rencontre ta nana?</i> - 'How did you meet your girlfriend?' </p><p>The word nana has also been used in famous citations such as the one said by French actress, artist and painter Niki De Saint Phalle (1930- 2002) <i>Nous avons bien le Black Power, alors pourquoi pas le Nana Power</i>? - We have Black Power, why not Woman's Power? </p><p>The word nana is used in a similar way to <a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/20190620/french-word-of-the-day-meuf"><i>meuf</i></a> which is also used in slang to refer to a woman/ girlfriend, and also has an equivalent referring to a man - Mec. </p><p><strong>Origins</strong></p><p>It is argued that the word nana first started being used around the 19th century in the slang language to mean prostitute, or wife of a pimp. but quickly the word took the meaning and form of 'woman'.</p><p>It is also said that the word nana was a shortening of the name Anna and Anne which became popular after Emile Zola's published novel Nana (1880). </p><p>Fore more French words and expressions to make your language more colloquial, check out our <a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/tag/word">word of the day</a> section.</p>