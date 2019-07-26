French Word of the Day: Accro

<p>Whether it be positive or negative, if you’ve got a passion for something, we’ve got the word for you. </p><p><strong>Why do I need to know </strong><i><strong>accro</strong></i><strong>? </strong></p><p>If you're sat across the table to a French person getting particularly excited telling you about their new hobby, latest date or maybe even their pet, <i>accro</i> could well be thrown at you.</p><p><i>Accro</i> is fairly frequently used across the French language. Stemming from the word <i>accroché</i>, it’s a good abbreviation to know to make sure you’re speaking French with the flair of a local. </p><p><strong>So, what does it mean? </strong></p><p><i>Accro</i> literally translates as “hooked”, in the sense of addicted or dependent on something. It’s is pronounced ‘ack-row’. </p><p>This can be something with a positive implication, a lover or the local restaurant’s new seafood dish, or it can be used with something more negative, such as drugs or alcohol. </p><p>If you are reading a newspaper article about the dangers of drug addiction you might also see <i>accro</i> used to describe someone who is dependent on heroin or cocaine.</p><p>When used in a lighter conversation, the word could be better translated as “obsessed” in English. </p><p>When using <i>accro</i> followed by the object you or someone else is addicted to, the adjective must come with the preposition <i>à</i>. </p><p>Check out some examples below.</p><p><strong>Examples: </strong></p><p><i>Louis est complètement accro à la cocaine.</i> – “Louis is completely addicted to cocaine.”</p><p><i>Nous </i><i>sommes</i><i> </i><i>accros</i><i> </i><i>au</i><i> fast-food.</i> – “We are addicted to fast-food.”</p><p>Or, on a slightly lighter note;</p><p><i>Emma est </i><i>accro</i><i> à </i><i>ce</i><i> </i><i>nouvel</i><i> pompier.</i> – “Emma is obssessed with the new fireman.”</p><p><i>Michelle, </i><i>qui</i><i> </i><i>avoue</i><i> être </i><i>accro</i><i> </i><i>au</i><i> Yorkshire Tea, </i><i>vit</i><i> à Bruxelles </i><i>depuis</i><i> 5 </i><i>ans</i>. – “Michelle, who admits to being addicted to Yorkshire Tea, has lived in Brussels for 5 years.” </p><p><i>"Tu </i><i>connais</i><i> </i><i>cette</i><i> </i><i>nouvelle</i><i> bière? </i><i>Oui, </i><i>bien</i><i> sûr. Ca te plaît? </i><i>Oui. Honnêtement, </i><i>je</i><i> </i><i>suis</i><i> </i><i>accro</i><i>." </i></p><p>"Do you know this new beer? Of course. Do you like it? Yes. Honestly, I am addicted. </p><p>For more French words and phrases, check out our <a href="http://www.thelocal.fr/word">word of the day</a> section.</p>