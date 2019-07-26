Paris fashion house Sonia Rykiel goes bust with the loss of 131 jobs

<p>A Paris court ordered the winding up of the loss-making brand founded by the "Queen of Knits" Rykiel, an icon of 1960s revolt against the fashion establishment.</p><p>Despite the boom in luxury French fashion, a buyer could not be found to take on the label since it went into receivership in April.</p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1564122546_000_Par7850606.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 492px;" /><i>The founder designer, second left, who died in 2017. Photo: AFP</i></p><p>Several of the brand's 131 workers who were in court for the decision burst into tears when the winding up order was made.</p><p>Their lawyer Thomas Hollande told AFP that the decision would mean them losing their jobs.</p><p>Rykiel's first boutique opened on the Left Bank of the French capital in May 1968 just as students took to the streets outside demanding an end to the old order.</p><p>The designer, who died two years ago from Parkinson's disease aged 86, made her name with the "Poor Boy Sweater" made famous by film star Audrey Hepburn.</p><p>She is also credited with making wearing black the epitome of Parisian cool, once saying she didn't like wasting time choosing colours.</p><p>"I like to dress very simply - perhaps a black crepe jacket and black crepe trousers," she said.</p><p>Red-haired Rykiel caught the revolutionary spirt of the time with easy to wear clothes that often bore political slogans, and she signed a famous feminist declaration in 1971 that paved the way for the legalisation of abortion in France.</p><p>So great was her influence on Paris fashion in the 1970s - when the scene was dominated by the friends-turned-bitter-rivals Karl Lagerfeld and Yves Saint Laurent - that she was known as "Coco Rykiel", a nod to the pioneering female designer Coco Chanel.</p><p>But last year her brand - half of whose sales were in France - lost €30 million. </p><p>Several investors had expressed interest in taking the house on, including the former chief of the Paris brand Balmain, Emmanuel Diemoz, and a Chinese conglomerate, but all came to nothing.</p><p>Sonia Rykiel's four boutiques and six other outlets will close immediately. </p><p>The name could yet live on, however, if the name is acquired separately.</p>