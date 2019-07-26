French president Macron invites Boris Johnson for talks in Paris

Macron extended the invitation in a call late Thursday to Johnson from his official summer vacation residence in the south of France.

In the call, Macron congratulated Johnson on becoming prime minister and emphasised Franco-British cooperation on bilateral, European and international issues, the official said.

Brexit looms over those cross-Channel ties.

Johnson on Thursday told British lawmakers he has urged the EU to "rethink" its opposition to renegotiating a deal worked out with his predecessor Theresa May that he has called unacceptable.

If it did not, he warned, he would withdraw Britain from the EU without a deal, and spoke of plans to "turbo-charge" preparations to do so on the latest Brexit deadline of October 31.

France's Europe Minister Amélie de Montchalin said: "France does not want a no-deal Brexit, but we are well aware that this is a possibility. We are prepared."

La France ne veut pas un #Brexit sans accord. Mais nous sommes bien conscients qu’un no-deal est possible. Nous nous y sommes préparés. @FinancialTimes cc @MichelBarnier https://t.co/kH6mM5JTrS — Amélie de Montchalin (@AdeMontchalin) July 25, 2019

The European Union has rejected Johnson's push.

Macron has emerged as one of the EU leaders most willing to see Britain leave soon, without a deal if it chooses, so as not to threaten EU stability and unity.

Separately from Macron's invitation, Johnson is expected to go to France in a month to attend a G7 summit in the oceanside city of Biarritz on August 24-26.

READ ALSO: 'An incompetent jester' - France delivers its verdict on Boris Johnson