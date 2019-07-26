French president Macron invites Boris Johnson for talks in Paris

<p>Macron extended the invitation in a call late Thursday to Johnson from his official summer vacation residence in the south of France.</p><p>In the call, Macron congratulated Johnson on becoming prime minister and emphasised Franco-British cooperation on bilateral, European and international issues, the official said.</p><p>Brexit looms over those cross-Channel ties.</p><p>Johnson on Thursday told British lawmakers he has urged the EU to "rethink" its opposition to renegotiating a deal worked out with his predecessor Theresa May that he has called unacceptable.</p><p>If it did not, he warned, he would withdraw Britain from the EU without a deal, and spoke of plans to "turbo-charge" preparations to do so on the latest Brexit deadline of October 31.</p><p>France's Europe Minister Amélie de Montchalin said: "France does not want a no-deal Brexit, but we are well aware that this is a possibility. We are prepared."</p><div><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p dir="ltr" lang="fr">La France ne veut pas un <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Brexit?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Brexit</a> sans accord. Mais nous sommes bien conscients qu’un no-deal est possible. Nous nous y sommes préparés. <a href="https://twitter.com/FinancialTimes?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@FinancialTimes</a> cc <a href="https://twitter.com/MichelBarnier?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MichelBarnier</a> <a href="https://t.co/kH6mM5JTrS">https://t.co/kH6mM5JTrS</a></p>— Amélie de Montchalin (@AdeMontchalin) <a href="https://twitter.com/AdeMontchalin/status/1154289487125667840?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">July 25, 2019</a></blockquote></div><p> </p><p>The European Union has rejected Johnson's push.</p><p>Macron has emerged as one of the EU leaders most willing to see Britain leave soon, without a deal if it chooses, so as not to threaten EU stability and unity.</p><p>Separately from Macron's invitation, Johnson is expected to go to France in a month to attend a G7 summit in the oceanside city of Biarritz on August 24-26.</p><p><a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/20190723/an-incompetent-jester-france-delivers-its-verdict-on-britains-new-prime-minister "><strong>READ ALSO: 'An incompetent jester' - France delivers its verdict on Boris Johnson</strong></a></p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1564122335_000_1J130V-2.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 410px;" /></p>