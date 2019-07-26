France's news in English

France's news in English

French president Macron invites Boris Johnson for talks in Paris

26 July 2019
08:18 CEST+02:00
brexit

French president Macron invites Boris Johnson for talks in Paris
Photo: AFP
26 July 2019
08:18 CEST+02:00
President Emmanuel Macron has invited new British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to see him in France "in the next few weeks," an official at the Elysee palace said.

Macron extended the invitation in a call late Thursday to Johnson from his official summer vacation residence in the south of France.

In the call, Macron congratulated Johnson on becoming prime minister and emphasised Franco-British cooperation on bilateral, European and international issues, the official said.

Brexit looms over those cross-Channel ties.

Johnson on Thursday told British lawmakers he has urged the EU to "rethink" its opposition to renegotiating a deal worked out with his predecessor Theresa May that he has called unacceptable.

If it did not, he warned, he would withdraw Britain from the EU without a deal, and spoke of plans to "turbo-charge" preparations to do so on the latest Brexit deadline of October 31.

France's Europe Minister Amélie de Montchalin said: "France does not want a no-deal Brexit, but we are well aware that this is a possibility. We are prepared."

 

The European Union has rejected Johnson's push.

Macron has emerged as one of the EU leaders most willing to see Britain leave soon, without a deal if it chooses, so as not to threaten EU stability and unity.

Separately from Macron's invitation, Johnson is expected to go to France in a month to attend a G7 summit in the oceanside city of Biarritz on August 24-26.

READ ALSO: 'An incompetent jester' - France delivers its verdict on Boris Johnson

 
