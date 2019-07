Trains were set to resume at around 1pm, roughly two hours after the electrical supply problem was detected, but it likely there will be severe disruption to timetables.

International train services from Paris have already suffered major disruption this week after damage to the rail network just outside Brussels halted Eurostar services on Wednesday night.

The electrical fault left passengers scrambling for information.

We were stuck inside the (steaming hot) 10:43 Eurostar train at Gare Du Nord for over an hour. Just evacuated, lots of confusion, no answers from staff about whether we can be rebooked to 11:13, which is leaving. We *need* to get to London today. How can we get on the 11:13 — Carol Kuruvilla (@CarolKuruvilla) July 26, 2019

I’m on a #Eurostar train heading to Paris. It was held for a while but now we seem to be travelling fast towards Paris again. It isn’t clear if Gare Du Nord will be open to arrivals. pic.twitter.com/ZPDJfqoqjP — Back in Time West London (@OldLondonW14) July 26, 2019

Eurostar advised passengers not to travel because of the "severe disruption" caused by the "overhead power issue".

Eurostar said no trains had been cancelled (as of 1pm) but that passengers who decided to continue with travel plans would face severe delays.

The electrical fault has also hit RER B services to and from Paris airports.

High temperatures in both Belgium and France have also lead to domestic and international trains being slowed down as a safety precaution.