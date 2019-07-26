After the heatwave - the storms arrive in France

<p>It's been a week of record-breaking temperatures, with Paris and numerous other northern towns and cities recording their highest temperatures ever on Thursday.</p><p>But now the weather is set to break with storms predicted across the country for Friday and Saturday - and forecasters even issuing storm warnings in the east of the country which is expected to be particularly badly hit.</p><p><strong>READ ALSO </strong></p><ul><li><strong><a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/20190725/heatwave-breaking-paris-records-its-hottest-temperature-ever">Paris records its hottest ever temperature as heatwave peaks</a></strong></li><li><strong><a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/20190726/are-paris-beautiful-haussmann-buildings-stopping-the-city-cooling-down">Are Paris' beautiful Haussmann buildings stopping the city cooling down?</a></strong></li></ul><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1564134939_weather6.JPG" style="width: 640px; height: 479px;" /></p><p>French weather forecaster Météo France is predicting storms across the north and east of the country on Friday, with only south-east France set to remain sunny.</p><p>Seven départements are currently on orange alert for storms, while another 21 remain on orange alert for high temperatures. People living in the Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes region have been warned that they could even be seeing some hailstorms on Saturday morning.</p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1564134954_weather7 (1).jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 497px;" /></p><p>Moving into Saturday, the storms are largely travelling east before dispersing on Sunday to leave a pleasant combination of sunshine and cloud for most of the country.</p><p>The heatwave saw records for the all-time highest temperatures tumbling across northern France.</p><p>Paris hit 42.6C by 4.30pm, beating its previous hottest recorded temperature by a full 2.2C, but many other towns also recorded their highest ever temperatures including Chablis, Sens, Chatîllon-sur-Seine, Auxerre, Pontarlier, Troyes, Reims, Epinal, Charleville-Mézières, Strasbourg, Chartres, Romarantin, Bourges, Orléans, Tours, Rouen, Evreux, Caen, Deauville, Le Havre, Amiens, Beauvais, Lille, Dunkerque, Le Touquet, Saint-Maur, Orly, Roissy and Pointoise. </p><div><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p dir="ltr" lang="fr"><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Canicule?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Canicule</a> : de très nombreuses stations ont battu ces derniers jours leur record absolu de température maximale <a href="https://t.co/Vl3hyKg0LC">https://t.co/Vl3hyKg0LC</a> <a href="https://t.co/lwcECRZRXt">pic.twitter.com/lwcECRZRXt</a></p>— Météo-France (@meteofrance) <a href="https://twitter.com/meteofrance/status/1154693301683085312?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">July 26, 2019</a></blockquote></div><p> </p><p>Despite this, the all-time record for the hottest temperature ever recorded in France - set last month in the southern département of Hérault - stayed intact at 46C.</p>