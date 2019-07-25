France's news in English

Editions:  Europe · Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

This is how climate change is affecting France's Mont Blanc mountain

AFP
news@thelocal.fr
@thelocalfrance
25 July 2019
09:36 CEST+02:00

Share this article

This is how climate change is affecting France's Mont Blanc mountain
Photo: AFP
AFP
news@thelocal.fr
@thelocalfrance
25 July 2019
09:36 CEST+02:00
High in the French Alps on the famed Mont Blanc mountain range, it is not hard to find evidence of the toll of global warming.

Visitors arriving from the last tramstop before the 4,809-metre summit are forced to take 20 steps more each year to reach the retreating "Mer de Glace", or Sea of Ice glacier, France's largest.

At one point, a sign on the edge of the valley says: "Level of the Glacier: 1990."

Now the ice has shrunk far below. Older visitors who return can recall a time when they could touch the ice just outside Montenvers tramstop near the summit.

READ ALSO 

The Mer de Glace glacier. Photo: AFP

On the glacier itself, the once immaculate pristine surface is now depressed and greyish. A grotto visible through the glacier's blue frozen mass lit up with festive lights like a nightclub has become a popular stop for tourists.

Now workers have drapped white tarpaulins held in place with large stones over the ice tunnel in a bid to protect it from the sun. And mountaineers on the surrounding peaks follow a new ritual.

Over the sound of mountain water, they stop more often to listen for the clatter of falling rocks on Europe's tallest peak. The damage is increasingly clear from rockfalls that scar the mountainside and damage routes used by climbers visiting Mont Blanc.

Most spectacular of these rockfalls affected the Bonatti pillar, a massive rock column named after Italian climber Walter Bonatti, that collapsed into a cloud of dust in June 2005.

In 2011, smaller collapses also hit the same area and four years later, landslides in the Couloir du Gouter prevented hundreds of mountaineers climbing Mont Blanc by the usual busiest routes. More falls have followed.

During the 1970s, the famed French alpinist and mountain guide Gaston 
Rebuffat noted Mont Blanc's hundred finest routes. Half a century later, a team of researchers analysed snow conditions, ice and rock state, accessibility and risks on 95 of Rebuffat's routes.

The study published in June by Jacques Mourey, a doctoral student at the EDYTEM laboratory at the University of Savoie Mont Blanc, found 93 affected by climate change, 26 of which were severely impacted and three no longer existed. 

Among the changes that made these routes more complex and technically challenging are the appearance of bedrock, more fragile snow and ice and widening of crevasses.

 

Share this article

Popular articles

  1. Seven French expressions to help you complain about the heat
  2. Heatwave: Which Paris Metro lines have air con and which are unbearably hot?
  3. Scientists explain the 'heat sink' effect that makes Paris feel like an oven
  4. HEATWAVE LATEST: Alerts extended across France with Paris set for record high temperature
  5. 'A giant liar with a mop of hair': What the French think of Boris Johnson

Member comments

The Local is not responsible for content posted by users.
Become a Member or sign-in to leave a comment.

From our sponsors

VIDEO: Three surprising facts that will make you want to visit Malta

Game of Thrones has ended but it lives on in Malta! Find out how and learn two more unexpected facts about this little archipelago in the middle of the Med.

More news

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

20/07
Looking for long-term, unfurnished rental/Provence
20/07
Residential Astronomy Centre
20/07
Job vacancy: Reporter for The Local France
16/07
Going Back to the UK?
16/07
Interior Design Services
06/07
Languedoc-Roussillon: unique travel & toilet finder by local
View all notices
Post a new notice