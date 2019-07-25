France's news in English

Editions:  Europe · Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

QUIZ: How well do you know these famous French landmarks?

The Local
news@thelocal.fr
@thelocalfrance
25 July 2019
11:40 CEST+02:00
culture

Share this article

QUIZ: How well do you know these famous French landmarks?
All photos: AFP
The Local
news@thelocal.fr
@thelocalfrance
25 July 2019
11:40 CEST+02:00
There are few countries in the world which boast a better array of monuments than France - but how well do you know France's most famous sites?

Steeped in history and constantly evolving, France is a traveller's dream and wherever you go, you'll be craning your neck to take in the sites. 

But how well do you know your French landmarks? Take our test to see if you are a French sightseeing pro or a novice traveller.

Quiz Maker - powered by Riddle

 

 

culture

Share this article

Popular articles

  1. Seven French expressions to help you complain about the heat
  2. Heatwave: Which Paris Metro lines have air con and which are unbearably hot?
  3. Scientists explain the 'heat sink' effect that makes Paris feel like an oven
  4. HEATWAVE LATEST: Alerts extended across France with Paris set for record high temperature
  5. 'A giant liar with a mop of hair': What the French think of Boris Johnson

Member comments

The Local is not responsible for content posted by users.
Become a Member or sign-in to leave a comment.

More news

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

20/07
Looking for long-term, unfurnished rental/Provence
20/07
Residential Astronomy Centre
20/07
Job vacancy: Reporter for The Local France
16/07
Going Back to the UK?
16/07
Interior Design Services
06/07
Languedoc-Roussillon: unique travel & toilet finder by local
View all notices
Post a new notice