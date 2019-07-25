QUIZ: How well do you know these famous French landmarks?

<p>Steeped in history and constantly evolving, France is a traveller's dream and wherever you go, you'll be craning your neck to take in the sites. </p><p>But how well do you know your French landmarks? Take our test to see if you are a French sightseeing pro or a novice traveller.</p><div><div class="riddle_target" data-auto-scroll="true" data-auto-scroll-offset="5" data-bg="rgb(255, 255, 255)" data-fg="#1486CD" data-rid-id="202494" style="margin:0 auto;max-width:100%;width:640px;"></div></div><link href="https://www.riddle.com/files/css/embed.css" rel="stylesheet" /><div><div class="riddle_target" data-auto-scroll="true" data-auto-scroll-offset="5" data-bg="rgb(255, 255, 255)" data-fg="#1486CD" data-rid-id="202494" style="margin:0 auto;max-width:100%;width:640px;"><iframe src="https://www.riddle.com/a/202494?" style="width:100%;height:300px;border:1px solid #cfcfcf;" title="Pop Quiz - Can you name these French landmarks?"><section><h2> </h2><p>Can you name these French landmarks?</p></section><section><h2> </h2><p>What is this grand castle-like building?</p></section><section><h3> </h3><p>Do you recognise this old church upon a hill?</p></section><section><h3> </h3><p>These remains tower over a hillside, but what are they called?</p></section><section><h3> </h3><p>Tricky, tricky... what's this monument called?</p></section><section><h3> </h3><p>A ride for the brave, what's this famous transport called?</p></section><section><h3> </h3><p>Can you name this impressive bridge?</p></section><section><h3> </h3><p>Another bridge, a different style. What's this one called?</p></section><section><h3> </h3><p>France's very own version of Stonehenge, what do they call their set of famous rocks?</p></section><section><h3> </h3><p>A medieval castle still standing today, do you know its name?</p></section><section><h3> </h3><p>Perhaps not the best looker, but this is a bridge of great historical importance. What's its name?</p></section><section><h3> </h3><p>What's this spaceship-like construction?</p></section><section><h3> </h3><p>Can you name this gothic building?</p></section><section><h3> </h3><p>Not many hints from the outside, but what is this building?</p></section><section><h3> </h3><p>Do you know what these white cliffs are called?</p></section><section><h3> </h3><p>Especially popular during the festive period, can you name this famous site?</p></section><section></section><section></section></iframe></div><p class="link-riddle" style="width: 640px; margin: 0px auto; padding-top: 10px;"><a href="https://www.riddle.com" rel="nofollow" target="blank">Quiz Maker</a> - powered by Riddle</p></div>