IN PICTURES: How France is coping with the record-breaking heatwave

<p>Paris recorded its highest ever temperature as mercury levels hit 42.6C in Parc Montsouris, with records in Troyes, Rouen, Lille and Dunkerque also tumbling. </p><p>Placing a number of departments on red alert for extreme heat, the government warned against physical exercise and unnecessary travel, encouraging regular intake of water. </p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1564064116_000_1J363T.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 426px;" /></p><p><i>A young boy cools off in Paris' mist machines. Photo: AFP</i></p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1564068597_000_1J38FT.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 427px;" /></p><p><i>Temperature records were broken in Paris. Photo: AFP</i></p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1564068699_000_1J37ZS.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 426px;" /></p><p><i>People cooling off in the Trocadeo fountains in Paris. Photo: AFP</i></p><p>Paris' urban beaches like the one at the Bassin de La Villette were descended upon by overheating Parisians. </p><p>With some having to queue for over half an hour for entry, others decided to skip the lines and bathed in open areas of the canals. </p><div><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p dir="ltr" lang="fr">Paris sous la chaleur 🌞⛱️💦🌡️ <a href="https://t.co/ibx3VOalWF">pic.twitter.com/ibx3VOalWF</a></p>— U.S. Embassy France (@USEmbassyFrance) <a href="https://twitter.com/USEmbassyFrance/status/1154383992357085187?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">July 25, 2019</a></blockquote></div><p> </p><p>The city of Paris activated its emergency heat plan earlier this week, cool rooms were opened, extra water fountains installed and parks have been kept open overnight. </p><div><p dir="ltr" lang="fr"><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1564066771_000_1J3642.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 426px;" /></p><p><i>Swimmers make the most of the Bassin de la Villette.</i> <i>Photo: AFP</i></p><p>Earlier today, at a summer camp for the children of SNCF employees, six children were hospitalised in heatstroke, whilst others were treated at the camp. </p><p><strong>READ MORE</strong>: <a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/20190725/heatwave-breaking-paris-records-its-hottest-temperature-ever">Paris heatwave leaves children hospitalised with heatstroke. </a></p><div><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p dir="ltr" lang="fr">Bubado un peu joueur à la douche 😹 Pensez à vous hydrater 💦 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/canicule?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#canicule</a> <a href="https://t.co/ugYqpakn9x">pic.twitter.com/ugYqpakn9x</a></p>— Thierry Rozier (@thierry_rozier) <a href="https://twitter.com/thierry_rozier/status/1153933192186998784?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">July 24, 2019</a></blockquote></div><div><p> </p><p>And it's not just the children feeling the heat! </p><p> </p><div><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-twitter-extracted-i1564063555432725526="true"><blockquote class="instagram-media" data-instgrm-captioned="" data-instgrm-permalink="https://www.instagram.com/p/B0V52uhCaP0/" data-instgrm-version="12" style="border: 0px; View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pauline Vacher (@pauline.vacher) on Jul 25, 2019 at 6:58am PDT

It's France's second extreme heatwave in under a month, but although temperatures in the capital reached new heights, the France-wide record of 46C - set earlier this month in southern France's Herault département - have not been reached. 

Nonetheless, continuing high temperatures have left signs of drought in areas such as the Loire Valley. Photo: AFP</i></p><p>Elsewhere in the south, training at Grenoble Rugby club proved a little too hot for comfort as members plumped for a more heat-appropriate budgie smuggler option.</p><div><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p dir="ltr" lang="fr">🌡 Il fait chaud aussi à Val d’Isère<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/AllezFCG?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#AllezFCG</a> <a href="https://t.co/WHK7P0iJLx">pic.twitter.com/WHK7P0iJLx</a></p>— FC Grenoble Rugby (@FCGrugby) <a href="https://twitter.com/FCGrugby/status/1153590284548288517?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">July 23, 2019</a></blockquote></div><p> </p><p>One Frenchman even captured the moment some plastic road markings fell victim to the temperatures and started to melt. </p><p> </p><div><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p dir="ltr" lang="fr">J’ignore à quel point il fait chaud chez vous mais chez moi les barrières en plastique fondent.Littéralement. <a href="https://t.co/UhEqrTBLto">pic.twitter.com/UhEqrTBLto</a></p>— PoPésie (@GPoPesie) <a href="https://twitter.com/GPoPesie/status/1154061151443066880?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">July 24, 2019</a></blockquote></div><p> </p><p>Luckily, for those struggling to cope with the heat, temperatures are predicted to drop rapidly after today. Highs of 31C are predicted in the capital for Friday, whilst storms on Saturday see it drop to 22C. </p><p> </p><amp-instagram data-shortcode='B0VyPQvIqYM' width='400' height='400' layout='responsive'></amp-instagram><div><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> </blockquote><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> </blockquote></div><p><iframe allowtransparency="true" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets/widget_iframe.0639d67d95b7680840758b6833f06d87.html?origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.thelocal.fr" style="display: none;" title="Twitter settings iframe"></iframe></p>