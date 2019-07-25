IN PICTURES: How France is coping with the record-breaking heatwave

Paris recorded its highest ever temperature as mercury levels hit 42.6C in Parc Montsouris, with records in Troyes, Rouen, Lille and Dunkerque also tumbling.

Placing a number of departments on red alert for extreme heat, the government warned against physical exercise and unnecessary travel, encouraging regular intake of water.

A young boy cools off in Paris' mist machines. Photo: AFP

Temperature records were broken in Paris. Photo: AFP

People cooling off in the Trocadeo fountains in Paris. Photo: AFP

Paris' urban beaches like the one at the Bassin de La Villette were descended upon by overheating Parisians.

With some having to queue for over half an hour for entry, others decided to skip the lines and bathed in open areas of the canals.

Paris sous la chaleur 🌞⛱️💦🌡️ pic.twitter.com/ibx3VOalWF — U.S. Embassy France (@USEmbassyFrance) July 25, 2019

The city of Paris activated its emergency heat plan earlier this week, cool rooms were opened, extra water fountains installed and parks have been kept open overnight.

Drought strikes the Loire Valley. Photo: AFP

Elsewhere in the south, training at Grenoble Rugby club proved a little too hot for comfort as members plumped for a more heat-appropriate budgie smuggler option.

🌡 Il fait chaud aussi à Val d’Isère#AllezFCG pic.twitter.com/WHK7P0iJLx — FC Grenoble Rugby (@FCGrugby) July 23, 2019

One Frenchman even captured the moment some plastic road markings fell victim to the temperatures and started to melt.

J’ignore à quel point il fait chaud chez vous mais chez moi les barrières en plastique fondent.



Littéralement. pic.twitter.com/UhEqrTBLto — PoPésie (@GPoPesie) July 24, 2019

Luckily, for those struggling to cope with the heat, temperatures are predicted to drop rapidly after today. Highs of 31C are predicted in the capital for Friday, whilst storms on Saturday see it drop to 22C.